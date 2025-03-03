Ireland v France: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

Who is playing, when and where?

After a week’s break, Ireland will play France in their fourth match of the Six Nations on Saturday, March 8th, at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on RTÉ in Ireland, while in the UK you can watch the game on ITV. You can also follow the action live on the Irish Times website.

Who else is playing at the weekend?

Scotland are playing Wales on Saturday at 4.45pm in Murrayfield (live on Virgin Media, BBC) while England play Italy on Sunday at 3pm in Twickenham (live on RTÉ, ITV).

Are France better at developing young players than Ireland? Listen | 37:47

How have the teams done so far?

Ireland have won all three games so far and are still on course for the Grand Slam. They got quite the scare against a rejuvenated Wales in the previous game and were happy to get out of Cardiff with the win. But they may rue failing to get a bonus point as it would have given them more protection to win the championship should they lose to France. France have been brilliant in two of their games, thrashing Wales and Italy by large margins, but lost to England in Twickenham in the other game where they had enough chances to win.

READ MORE

France captain Antoine Dupont. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

What is at stake?

If Ireland win against France, the Six Nations title is almost in sight, where they will be heavily favoured to beat Italy in the final game to secure the title and the Grand Slam. They could also win the Six Nations title on Saturday if England fail to beat Italy.

For France, they come to Dublin with a few goals in mind, but with an imperative to win the game. If they don’t, their chances of winning the Six Nations are more or less over. But there are other incentives for France in the style of their win, where bonus points could be crucial.

Currently, Ireland are three points ahead of France. Hypothetically, Ireland could still end the day ahead of France in the table after losing if they get four tries and lose by less than seven points as France fail to get four tries. But if France win scoring four tries, then it puts the title into their own hands and they move ahead or level on points with Ireland in the table with a big points difference advantage (+91 v +28). If they can beat Ireland by more than seven points too, limiting Ireland to fewer than four tries, that would guarantee that they will be two points ahead of Ireland, a crucial buffer in advance of their last game at home to Scotland.

Last five meetings

France 17 Ireland 38, Stade Vélodrome, 2024 Six Nations

Ireland 32 France 19, Aviva Stadium, 2023 Six Nations

France 30 Ireland 24, Stade de France, 2022 Six Nations

Ireland 13 France 15, Aviva Stadium, 2021 Six Nations

France 35 Ireland 27, Stade de France, 2020 Six Nations

What is the team news?

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Jamie Osborne, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Damien Penaud, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Thibaud Flament, Mickaël Guillard; François Cros, Paul Boudehent, Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Dorian Aldegheri, Emmanuel Meafou, Hugo Auradou, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lucu.

Garry Ringrose will miss the match after receiving a ban for a red card for a tackle on Ben Thomas in the first half against Wales. Mack Hansen (quad) and Rónan Kelleher (neck) have been ruled out due to injury, as has Tadhg Furlong (calf).

For France, Romain Ntamack is back at ouhalf having served his suspension, Thomas Ramos switching to fullback.