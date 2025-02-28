AIL preview: Clontarf in the driver’s seat as they make trip to Terenure

Terenure host Clontarf at Lakelands Park in Division 1A, the sides having met in the 2022 and 2023 finals. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Terenure host Clontarf at Lakelands Park in a reprise of the Energia All-Ireland League finals of 2022 and 2023 with the stakes as high as they’ve been for most of their 10 meetings over the past three seasons.

With just four rounds remaining, Terenure sit fourth on 47 points, a point behind neighbours Clontarf and champions Cork Con, the former leading the table on 52 points. And, as is usually the case when two sides become overly familiar, there is not much love lost between this pair.

The home side have been boosted by the return of Leinster academy duo outhalf Caspar Gabriel and winger Henry McErlean, while Clontarf’s influential prop Ivan Soroka has been called up by Leo Cullen for his prospective Leinster debut off the bench for their URC game against Cardiff.

In what is also Terenure’s third annual charity match in aid of Childline and the Children’s Health Foundation, somewhat typical of a wildly unpredictable Division 1A, the home side won 28-10 at Castle Avenue in round four, with Jordan Coughlan in inspired form against his one-time club.

Yet on a line through recent meetings with City of Armagh, a vengeful Clontarf would be strong favourites, having won 41-7 away to the Ulster side a week ago in their rearranged match in hand to return to the top of the table, while Terenure lost there a week previously.

Con host Lansdowne, who like Ballynahinch sit just six points off the play-offs and remain very much in the picture, in another hugely significant clash. Lansdowne beat Con 27-10 earlier this season, albeit Con’s nine-game unbeaten run came to an end with a dramatic 15-13 loss in Clontarf a fortnight ago. Harry O’Riordan, part of Con’s AIL-winning team last season, is on the bench for Lansdowne.

Bobby Sheehan reverts to hooker in a strong-looking UCD team, which also features Ben Brownlee and Ruben Moloney, sitting in the relegation play-off spot. They host City of Armagh, who are seven points above them, in a pivotal tussle in Belfield.

Energia All-Ireland League weekend fixtures

Saturday, 2.30pm kick-off (unless stated)

Men’s Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Young Munster, Ballymacarn Park; Cork Constitution v Lansdowne, Temple Hill (Live on IrishRugby+); Garryowen v St Mary’s College, Dooradoyle; Terenure College v Clontarf, Lakelands; UCD v City of Armagh, Belfield.

Division 1B: Highfield v Blackrock College, Woodleigh Park; Old Belvedere v Nenagh Ormond, Ollie Campbell Park; Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park; Queens v Dublin University, Dub Lane; Shannon v UCC, Thomond Park.

Division 2A: Ballymena v Cashel, Eaton Park; Buccaneers v Banbrdige, Dubarry Park; Greystones v MU Barnhall, Dr Hickey Park; Navan v Instonians, Balreask Old; Old Crescent v Galway Corinthians, Takumi Park.

Division 2B: UL Bohemian v Clogher Valley, Annacotty (1.30pm); Dunagnnon v Rainey, Stevenson Park; Galwegians v Wanderers, Crowley Park; Malahide v Skerries, Estuary Road; Malone v Sligo, Hamilton Park.

Division 2C: Bruff v Ballyclare, Kilballyowen Park; Clonmel v Monkstown, Ardgaoithe; Midleton v Enniscorthy, Towns Park; Omagh Academicals v Belfast Harlequins, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields; Tullamore v Dolphin, Spollanstown.

Women’s Division (all matches Saturday, 5pm): Blackrock College v Wicklow, Stradbrook; Old Belvedere v Ballincollig, Ollie Campbell Park; Suttonians v Railway Union, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds; Tullow v Galwegians, The Black Gates; UL Bohemian v Cooke, UL4G.