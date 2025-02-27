Australian A head coach Rod Seib to join Connacht set-up next season

Rod Seib with Joe Schmidt at the squad announcement for the Australia and Australia A touring squads last October. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Rugby Australia

The Australian A head coach and Brumbies assistant Rod Seib is set to join Connacht next season in a continuing shake-up of the province’s coaching structure.

The Australian website The Roar has revealed that Seib, who oversaw Australia A’s two-match tour of England last November, will join Connacht ahead of the 2025-26 season. The move continues Connacht’s close ties with Australian rugby, with Andy Friend having spent five seasons there as head coach before former Leinster and Wallaby lock Scott Fardy joined as defence coach for the last two seasons.

It is understood that Fardy will move to the Brumbies at the end of the season, with current head coach Pete Wilkins assuming responsibility for the defence.

Seib, currently senior assistant coach at the Brumbies, is regarded as an attack specialist. According to The Roar he has had “several differences” with the former Wallabies outhalf and Munster attack coach Stephen Larkham, who is now the Brumbies head coach.

The 50-year-old had seemingly hoped to find another role in Australian rugby but was told there wasn’t a place for him elsewhere. It remains to be seen what exactly Seib’s role will be with Connacht but he will evidently have a significant role.

Connacht have previously confirmed that current attack coach Mark Sexton will leave at the end of four seasons with the province pending a likely move to Ulster. Sexton, younger brother of former Ireland captain Johnny, has been at the province since 2021.

Scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker has been strongly linked with a possible move to Munster next season, although his contract with Connacht runs until 2026.

However forwards coach John Muldoon is expected to remain in his role next season.