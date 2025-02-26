Clayton McMillan appointed new head coach of Munster on three-year contract

Munster have announced the appointment of Clayton McMillan as the province’s new head coach.

The New Zealander has signed a three-year contract and will take up his role in July on completion of the 2025 Super Rugby season. McMillan will join the province from his role as head coach of New Zealand Super Rugby side, the Chiefs.

He has a wealth of coaching experience over the past 20 years and led the Chiefs to three Super Rugby finals in four seasons. Previously he also led the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians against the British & Irish Lions and was head coach of the Māori All Blacks. He coached against Ireland for the Māori All Blacks during the 2022 summer tour of New Zealand, leading his side to a win and a loss against Andy Farrell’s side.

He then led the All Blacks XV to a win over Munster at Thomond Park last November.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, head of rugby operations Ian Costello has been appointed to the newly created role of general manager of Munster Rugby. Costello will remain interim head coach until the end of the 2024/25 season.

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to lead Munster, an iconic club steeped in history,” Clayton McMillan said.

“Leading the All Blacks XV against Munster last year gave me insight into the immense pride and passion of the club’s players, staff and wider rugby community. It was an incredible atmosphere and left a lasting impression.

“I am excited by the club’s ambition and core values. They align strongly with my own, and I look forward to joining the team in July.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “After a thorough recruitment process, we are delighted to secure Clayton McMillan as our new head coach.

“Throughout our conversations with Clayton, what really stood out was his experience and how his coaching philosophy and values align with what we want to achieve at Munster Rugby.

“His understanding and knowledge of Munster Rugby was very impressive, and his skillset will complement our very talented coaching group. We have huge confidence in our new high performance structure which will be led by Ian, Clayton and Mike.

“We look forward to welcoming Clayton to Munster and we wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the Super Rugby season.”