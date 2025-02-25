Munster’s Shane Daly and Oli Jager to get injury scans after picking up knocks at Ireland A game

Munster have received a timely boost with two players who were regulars last season set to return to action after recovering from lengthy injuries as they head into the business end of the season.

But while centre Alex Nankivell, out since December with a hamstring injury, and loosehead Jeremy Loughman, who has been sidelined with a hip problem since October, will boost the options available to interim head coach Ian Prendergast and his coaching team, they are offset by Shane Daly and Oli Jager heading for scans after the Ireland A game against England A in Bristol.

Both could face lengthy spells on the sideline as they join an injury list heading towards the dozen mark in the Munster squad, although hooker Diarmuid Barron has completed his HIA protocols and is in the mix for Friday’s URC clash with Edinburgh in Cork.

Nankivell, who signed a two-year contract extension in December, made 19 appearances, 17 of them starts, in his maiden term last season after joining from the Chiefs but he’s been confined to half a dozen games in this campaign.

READ MORE

Similarly Loughman, who made 22 appearances last term, all but three of them starts, has only played five this season after suffering a hip injury in October.

“The boys are tracking well. Yeah. They’re both back training, producing some good stuff in training,” said Munster defence coach Denis Leamy. “It’s just to see how they progress over the next couple of days and how they respond to the load, the heavy load, and make a decision on them later in the week.”

Munster, having won four of their last five URC games, are hoping to win three league matches in a row for the first time in almost a year.

And Leamy knows that this is the time to build momentum, not least when Munster made it three on the spin last season away to Ospreys before going on a run of 10 league wins in a row before their hopes were dashed by Glasgow Warriors in the URC semi-finals.

“We’ve won four of the last five games in the URC,” added Leamy. “There’s a brilliant buzz within our environment, the group are very tight, very united, a great vibe to the last couple of weeks and we’re looking forward to the remainder of the season.”

Munster’s good form sees them go into this round in fifth place on 31 points but Leamy’s expecting a tough task against an Edinburgh side who are ninth on 25 points and who can lean on former Reds outhalf Ben Healy for some inside knowledge.

“We are very much looking forward to this Friday night and the challenge that Edinburgh presents,” added Leamy.” So yeah, we’re definitely in a good place and we’re onwards and upwards.

“They’re a very experienced team. Obviously they’ve a number of internationals. They’ve got somebody who knows our environment well, in Ben Healy.”