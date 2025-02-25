Jack Boyle ‘hungry for more’ after impressive debut in Ireland’s win over Wales

Ireland's Jack Boyle shined in his Ireland debut in their win over Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Timing in a career can be enormously important. As with Sam Prendergast’s good fortune in launching his international career in the slipstream of a generational outhalf like Johnny Sexton, who is then enlisted as a mentor/coach, so too Jack Boyle has begun his career both under the wing and in the trail of his idol Cian Healy.

It tells us much about Healy’s generosity of spirt that despite being replaced in the Ireland matchday squad by his 22-year-old pretender last week, Ireland’s most capped player of all time presented Boyle with his cap last Thursday.

“It was incredibly special,” said Boyle after an eye-catching 10-minute debut off the bench in Saturday’s 27-18 win over Wales in the Principality Stadium.

“I knew I’d have to bide my time, be patient. I know I need to keep improving, because they’re two exceptional players ahead of me.

READ MORE

“It gives me a taster of what it’s like to play for Ireland. It only makes you hungry for more in the end.”

Playing for Ireland, and especially in the Six Nations, had been a boyhood dream, and the relatively early kick-off was helpful, although he looked on the verge of tears during Ireland’s Call.

“It was a pretty quick run-in to it, a quick morning. I didn’t have much time to think about the game too much, thankfully.

“The anthem was quite emotional, the lid closed at the Principality. That got to me a good bit, but it was unbelievably enjoyable. Even coming on there for eight/10 minutes, the want that everybody had, the ruthlessness and the level that people get to; that’s something you strive to get to.”

To cap a memorable day, his parents Herbie and Cathy, were in the Principality Stadium, as were his sister Kate, brother Herbie (another major prospect from the St Michael’s production line who plays in the backrow for the school’s Junior Cup team), and girlfriend Keri.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the game, Boyle still had one more daunting task to perform: singing the traditional debutant’s song in front of the squad that night.

“I think Wild Rover is the go-to. Try not to make it too long. Short and sharp, hopefully.”

Boyle has always been a huge prospect, blessed with inordinate strength. Converted from a backrower into a prop aged 15 by Andy Skehan and Emmet McMahon at St Michael’s, he was part of the team that won the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in 2019.

Boyle started once and was a replacement in three other games in the rearranged, two-week-long 2021 Under-20 Six Nations behind closed doors in Cardiff before being ever-present starter in the 2022 Under-20 Grand Slam-winning team and, unusually for a prop, is the first from that squad to break into Test rugby.

Ireland's Josh van der Flier, Sam Prendergast, Jack Boyle and Jamie Osborne celebrate after the game. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

That generation, including Boyle, were unlucky in that both the 2021 and 2022 Junior World Championships were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. Even so, Boyle has made relatively rapid progress since Joining the Leinster academy in 2021.

He made his senior debut for the province as a 54th-minute replacement for Michael Milne in Leinster’s 43-14 victory against Dragons in February 2023.

Despite being linked with a move to Munster or Ulster, he signed his first senior Leinster deal last May. He has been entrusted with seven starts, including Munster and Bristol away, amounting to 341 minutes this season, which almost matches his total from last season.

Healy and Andrew Porter have been massive influences.

“When I came into the set-up two or three years ago, it was not only Church and Porter, but Tadhg Furlong as well, they’ve all been unbelievable people to me first and foremost; helping me off the pitch, making sure I have everything aligned so you can perform in training and perform if you get an opportunity.

“But look, it’s the small things really, it’s more so be yourself and enjoy the environment. Don’t be in yourself and don’t go into your shell. You need to express yourself as well. That was probably the main point from all of them.”

Ironically, Boyle’s impact has now given Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby and scrum coach John Fogarty a real selection decision between the 22-year-old and Healy for the bench against France.

At his first scrum in Test rugby five metres from the Irish line in the 75th minute, Boyle drove Welsh replacement tighthead Henry Thomas backwards and upwards for Ireland to win a relieving penalty.

With Ireland having conceded four scrum penalties before the break, a half-time chat was needed to right the ship.

“It was messy, they were kind of pre-engaging at times. Sometimes it was hitting the deck, putting it in the referee’s hands. We stuck to our process, me and Finlay had that conversation at half time and thankfully it worked.”

In the 78th minute, following the counter-rucking of Josh van der Flier and Gus McCarthy, drove back Jack Morgan and Evan Lloyd was pinged for a side entry and Prendergast’s ensuing penalty sealed the win.

“I suppose I’d always back myself. I always expected myself to be playing the big games, playing in Europe with Leinster and I suppose playing well in the Principality here in the Six Nations.

“It’s a mix of respecting the lads ahead of you. ‘Church’ has obviously been an unbelievable player and servant, and Andrew Porter, one of the best in the world literally.

“So, it’s a balance of learning off them but at the same time competing and putting your best foot forward to get a spot really.”

He’s doing that now.