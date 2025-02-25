Downtrodden Ulster aided by returning Ireland players ahead of Scarlets visit

Even by Ulster’s standards things have been truly grim up north.

From 15 competitive games this season Richie Murphy’s squad have won a mere five, with only two of those victories coming since the end of October.

With just four wins in the URC, the northern province are now 14th in the table and in serious danger not making knockout rugby.

Murphy must get some good outcomes over the line and fast, starting on Saturday when Scarlets – who currently occupy the last available play-off place in eighth – come to Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 5.15pm), though his cause has not been bolstered by a hefty injury list and crisis at loosehead prop.

Ireland squad member Cormac Izuchukwu is out for an unspecified number of weeks after picking up an ankle injury in the defeat at Benetton last time out, when Ulster’s second half implosion was heftily assisted by three yellow cards. The defeat marked consecutive losses against Italian opposition for Ulster, Zebre having earlier triumphed in Belfast.

Iain Henderson and Tom Stewart will both miss the game due through hamstring issues, while Irish-qualified Saracens loosehead prop Sam Crean has been signed on a short-term deal due to the unavailability of Andrew Warwick (ankle) and Eric O’Sullivan (knee).

There are also doubts over John Cooney (calf), as well as Jake Flannery (hamstring) and Michael Lowry (concussion).

However, Ulster should have some, if not all, of their Ireland contingent, with Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Herring and Nick Timoney on board for Saturday’s game, as well as Ireland A trio Tom O’Toole, Jude Postlethwaite and Nathan Doak.

“If we don’t win this weekend the top eight is difficult, and we’re still in a situation where it is in our own hands,” admitted Murphy, whose first full season in charge has seen the province hit a steep decline.

“It’s difficult, most definitely, and we haven’t got the results we have wanted or probably expected, so I have to take that on the chin,” he added.

“It’s another one of these weeks where we need a really big performance.

“We’ve been under pressure for probably most of the year really so the Scarlets they’ll probably smell blood in relation to seeing our injury list, and knowing where we are in the league, so we’ve got a lot to play for this week.”