Welsh media reaction: New laws questioned after ‘rampaging force of nature’ Bundee Aki turns game

Ireland's Bundee Aki celebrates during the Six Nations game against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Wales deserved the redemptive tone taken in the media acknowledging an excellent display that for large swatches of Saturday’s game at the Principality Stadium looked like it might lead to an unlikely victory.

Interim coach Matt Sherratt elicited a performance in his first game in charge that saw Wales lead 18-10 at one point before Ireland wrested back control to score 17 unanswered points. Steffan Thomas, rugby correspondent for Walesonline.com acclaimed the effort under the headline, ‘Wales were beaten by Ireland, but hope is alive and a myth has been blown apart’.

He wrote: “In the end, the result was as anticipated, but the performance from Wales was a far cry from what we’ve seen in recent times. Simon Easterby’s side, aiming for a Grand Slam, were pushed to the brink by a determined Welsh team who, at times, tested Ireland’s resolve.

“Ultimately, Ireland’s superior power and experience saw them through, with contributions from the bench – most notably Bundee Aki – proving decisive. The half-back pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast were exceptional, with Prendergast’s kicking game demonstrating a level of variety that Wales lacked when it mattered most.

“While the Welsh side showed significant promise, it was the control and composure under pressure from the Irish half-backs that ultimately made the difference.”

He also offered a few thoughts on the latter-day regime under previous coach Warren Gatland. “The myth that Warren Gatland was the sole coach capable of getting the best out of these Welsh players has, for now, been dispelled.

“The scrum, too, was a pivotal area where Wales excelled. Nicky Smith, often overlooked under Gatland, proved himself an asset, winning four scrum penalties in the first half. His ability to make yards with ball in hand further underscored his value to the team.

Writing on the same website Ben Thomas, under the rather puzzling heading, ‘The Wales v Ireland unheard conversations as veil of misery lifted amid fascinating subplot” delved into some interesting dialogue between referee Christophe Ridley and the two packs when it came to the scrum, a facet of the game in which Ireland conceded four penalties.

Ireland's Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

On the first scrum penalty of the match Thomas wrote: “Elbow collapsed is the call I’ve been given,” explained Ridley. “He went down on entry,” bemoaned Andrew Porter, after WillGriff John had got the call. “Go on Nicky [Smith] boy,” cried one fired up Welsh forward behind him. “Control it,” Ridley told Sheehan and Clarkson. “The set was wild; you need better control than that.

“A few moments later, he would be asked for more feedback on Ireland’s scrummaging. “The only feedback I can give is he needs to stop collapsing it,” was the response. With that, a third scrum penalty went against the Irish. “Why don’t we just set higher?” suggested the official. “Happy days,” the response from the Irish hooker.”

Luke McLaughlin writing in the Guardian pay tribute to a new dawn, the clouds of the previous regime having dispersed. “The triple crown belongs to Ireland. The champions’ grand slam attempt remains alive, and Simon Easterby’s supremely well-drilled team are on course to claim a historic third successive Six Nations title.

“They had a serious scare under the roof in Cardiff, though, thanks to a sensational performance by Wales under their interim head coach Matt Sherratt. Since being hurriedly appointed last week, the Cardiff head coach had only four training sessions to implement his ideas and has made a remarkably positive impact.”

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Tom Cary, focused on the Garry Ringrose yellow card that was upgraded to red. “The ovation Wales were afforded at the final whistle of this pulsating game told its own story. One of pride restored and the first budding signs of a connection between the Welsh fanbase and its national team in many moons.

“But the sight of Bundee Aki, his white Ireland shirt covered in a mixture of blood, mud, grass and black paint, roaring in celebration as Ireland kept alive their Grand Slam hopes, must have stuck in the craw for Wales fans.

“Aki played a key role in this win for Ireland. Perhaps the key role. The New Zealand-born centre was a snarling, rampaging force of nature following his introduction after 52 minutes, winning hard yards and turnover penalties. Aki is a shoo-in for the British & Irish Lions on this evidence. But whether he should have been allowed to replace Garry Ringrose is another matter.

“Ringrose had been shown a yellow card in the first half for head-on-head contact with opposite man Ben Thomas. It was later upgraded to a ’20-minute red’, in accordance with the new Foul Play Review Bunker laws. To say that triggered another debate about the new laws would be understating things.”

The overall tone though from a Welsh perspective was one of celebration; understandably so given the performance of substance, character and skill.