France cross for 11 tries in scintillating demolition of Italy

Six Nations: Italy 24 France 73
Italy felt the full force of a French backlash as Antoine Dupont orchestrated a 73-24 Six Nations victory in Rome.
Reeling from the wasteful 26-25 defeat to England in round two that dented their title ambitions, Les Bleus amassed 11 tries to set up their showdown with unbeaten Ireland in Dublin on March 8th.
France racked up their highest ever score in the Six Nations with man-of-the-match Dupont and Leo Barre crossing twice each, while livewire wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey was a constant threat.
Looking to build on their win against Wales, the Azzurri made a fine start when Tommaso Menoncello burst through a frail visiting midfield and finish in style but ruthless France hit back quickly with forward tries through Mickael Guillard and Peato Mauvaka.
Dupont was the next over after strong play from Bielle-Biarrey but the high-octane opening continued when Juan Ignacio Brex found a way through on the switch to score.
Dupont created space for Paul Boudehent to maraud over, registering the bonus point in the process and, after a breathless first half hour, France led 28-17.
Orchestrating play with precision and intelligence, Dupont then set up a try for Barre before the visitors switched to their power game for their next score with Gregory Alldritt storming over.
France brought on six fresh forwards from the 7-1 split on their bench but wing Bielle-Biarrey was the next to strike as Italy’s defence started to crumble.
The backs continued to take centre stage with Yoram Moefana breaking tackles with Dupont in support to touch down, but the home side interrupted the scoring through Paolo Garbisi.
Bielle-Biarrey produced a moment of magic to send Barre over for his second and on the other wing Theo Attissogbe helped himself to his first try before Pierre-Louis Barassi completed the rout a minute from time.