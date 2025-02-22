Wales 18 Ireland 27: Irish player ratings as James Lowe shows his quality

Ireland's James Lowe intercepts the ball before it goes out of play. Photograph: David Davies/PA

15 Jamie Osborne (Leinster)

Missed a high ball at the beginning but got himself back into attacking positions. Scored and grew into the match. Useful left boot, used his physicality well. Rating: 7

14 Mack Hansen (Connacht)

Busy first half trying to get ball in hand and run. Kicked a nice ball into space and did a lot of grunt work and chasing kicked balls before giving way in the second half. Rating: 6

13 Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Was playing well at 13 and deeply involved up to the high tackle on Thomas. Nothing malicious at all but the correct call ended his participation after 34 minutes. Rating: 6

12 Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

Another warrior kind of outing for him both in attack and defending when Wales were on the up in the first half. Some big tackles and a huge workrate throughout. Rating: 7

11 James Lowe (Leinster)

Typically pushing and taking hard carries. Left boot cleared the ball well first half and executed fabulous piece of skill to tap back for the Osborne try. Rating: 8

10 Sam Prendergast (Leinster)

Assured, with some lovely touches but also some mistakes in the tackle area and with kicking. He came through a difficult Test match with a lot positives. Rating: 6

Ireland's Sam Prendergast scores a penalty. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

9 Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

Once again doing everything from kicking, tackling and making plays. The coolest man on the pitch at the right times and another man-of-the-match outing. Rating: 8

1 Andrew Porter (Leinster)

There was something happening in the scrum with four first-half penalties against which is not typical. Otherwise an important contributor around the park. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan (Leinster, capt)

Did many good things in a mixed bag of a match generally, where better accuracy would have helped. Carried a bit, tackled well and showed a lot of heart. Rating: 6

3 Thomas Clarkson (Leinster)

Again, like Porter there was a malaise in the scrum in the first half. Some good carries in his first start before being replaced by Bealham on 48 minutes. Rating: 6

4 Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

A force of nature player and impactful but a few inaccuracies crept in especially in the first half when Wales had the crowd behind them and Ireland struggled. Rating: 6

5 Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

A difficult match for Ireland with Beirne doing what he always does in the breakdown. A crucial turnover at the end of the match was important for Ireland’s drive. Rating: 6

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland jumps for the ball with Ellis Mee of Wales. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty

6 Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

Made a few carries in the first half and otherwise got stuck in with typical aggression and menace. Work around the breakdown made Wales’ life a little more difficult. Rating: 6

7 Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Lots of important short tackles and had a high-energy game, especially when Wales had the ball. His engine is one of the best, he tackled and mauled to the end. Rating: 7

8 Jack Conan (Leinster)

Was involved from the beginning and got himself on the ball on a number of occasions with a superb carry close to the line to score his try. He was a loss on 43 minutes. Rating: 8

Replacements

Again, they did what they had to do and turned a struggle of a match into a win. Bundee Aki brought physicality and Finlay Bealham was active when he came in. Rating: 6

Coach Simon Easterby

The Irish coach turned a poor first half performance into a Triple Crown win. Sure, Ireland struggled at times and it didn’t look great. But he will see the win and the trophy. Rating: 6