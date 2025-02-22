What time is kick-off and what TV channel is Wales v Ireland on today? All you need to know about the Six Nations clash

Who is playing, when and where?

After a week’s break, Ireland face Wales in their third match of the Six Nations on Saturday, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on Virgin Media One in Ireland, coverage starts at 1pm. In the UK and if you prefer alternative coverage, you can watch the game on BBC One.

Who else is playing this weekend?

England will play Scotland at Twickenham at 4.45pm on Saturday (live on RTÉ2, ITV), while Italy will play France at the Stadio Olimpico at 3pm on Sunday (live on Virgin Media One, ITV).

Scotland's Ben White is charged down by Ireland's Andrew Porter.

How have the teams done so far?

Great for Ireland, poor for Wales. The only small blemish for Ireland was letting England score two late tries for a losing bonus point in the opening game, otherwise it was the perfect start with victories over Steve Borthwick’s side and Scotland. For Wales, it was the opposite, a losing bonus point against Italy is their only point on the board after defeats to France and Italy. Against France they were beaten without getting a single score.

What is at stake?

Victory over Wales would give Ireland the Triple Crown, although they have their eyes more firmly focused on a record third successive Six Nations title, and a fifth Grand Slam in their history is within sight.

For Wales, the objective is, essentially, to just stop losing. They have now lost an incredible 14 straight Test matches, a historic low, and the odds are on that increasing to 17 by the end of the championship unless they see a serious improvement. They will hope that improvement will come with a new manager bounce, as Warren Gatland left his role as head coach after the Italy game, to be replaced by Cardiff’s head coach Matt Sherratt for the remainder of the tournament.

Last five meetings

Ireland 31 Wales 7, Aviva Stadium, 2024 Six Nations

Wales 10 Ireland 34, Principality Stadium, 2023 Six Nations

Ireland 29 Wales 7, Aviva Stadium, 2022 Six Nations

Wales 21 Ireland 16, Principality Stadium, 2021 Six Nations

Ireland 32 Wales 9, Aviva Stadium, 2020 Autumn Nations Cup

What is the team news?

Dan Sheehan has been confirmed as the Ireland captain. As well as replacing the injured Ronan Kelleher in the Irish frontrow, the 26-year-old Leinster hooker will also assume the captaincy due to the knee problem which has ruled out Caelan Doris from this game.

In the backs, the 23-year-old Jamie Osborne will win his sixth cap and make his fourth start at fullback, Mack Hansen returns from his hamstring issue on the rightwing and Garry Ringrose is restored from the bench to outside centre with Leinster midfield partner Robbie Henshaw moving to inside centre as Easterby juggles his midfield for a third time in three games.

Up front, after winning four caps off the bench, tighthead Thomas Clarkson will make his full international debut on his 25th birthday, lock Joe McCarthy is recalled after missing the opening two games with a head injury sustained in training and the in-form Jack Conan will make his first Test start since the round two win over Italy in last year’s Six Nations.

Scarlets back Ellis Mee will make his Test debut when Wales begin life after Warren Gatland against Guinness Six Nations title favourites Ireland on Saturday.

The Nottingham-born wing, whose mother is from Newport, is among eight personnel changes made by interim head coach Matt Sherratt following Wales’ 22-15 loss to Italy.

Wales: Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Ellis Mee; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, WillGriff John, Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins, Jac Morgan (capt), Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts.

Ireland: Jamie Osborne (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, capt), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Bundee Aki (Connacht).