Wales v Ireland: Live score updates from the Six Nations

Ireland take on Wales this afternoon as they look to keep their perfect start to this year’s Six Nations campaign going and claim the Triple Crown, although eyes are firmly set on the bigger prize with a third championship in a row and a grand slam within their sights.

Simon Easterby has made seven changes to his side for the game with Dan Sheehan set to captain his country for the first time. Ireland come into the game as heavy favourites after the poor start Wales have had to the tournament and the departure of Warren Gatland. Follow our live story for all the action before, during and after the game.

Wales: Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Ellis Mee; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, WillGriff John, Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins, Jac Morgan (capt), Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts.

Ireland: Jamie Osborne (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, capt), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Bundee Aki (Connacht).

Key match info

Kick-off time: 2:15pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Team News: Ireland and Wales starting sides as Easterby makes seven changes.

Pre-match reading: Gerry Thornley: In case Wales needed more motivation or anger towards Ireland, an Off The Ball radio exchange provided it

Former Wales great Jonathan Davies things that the Welsh 20s can inspire their senior brethern.

Great win for Wales U20s just the boost Welsh rugby needed. 👍💪👏👏👏 — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) February 21, 2025

Time to rip the plaster off the Ireland Under-20s performance in the 20-12 defeat to Wales at Rodney Parade last night. Once again they dominated territory and possession but the same old failings came back to haunt them in the opposition 22, leaving behind oodles of points. To their credit Wales defended with courage and grit, making over 228 tackles to their opponents 67 but the visitors made that job easier with an attack that lacked shape and cohesion and a multitude of handling errors.

Nathan Johns was in Newport and here’s his thoughts on Ireland’s shortcomings.

The best of both worlds for one Welsh fan.

About to make the long long drove to Monmouth services for a @GreggsOfficial



And while I’m in the area i thought i might catch Wales playing Ireland in the #GuinnessM6N



Say hi if you’re about! pic.twitter.com/S1EIYYQqlp — HG Rugby (@HuwGriffinRugby) February 22, 2025

The bookmakers have Ireland as 25-point favourites on the handicap for today’s game and offer Wales at 14/1 against on a straight bet, which is long, long, long odds in a two-horse race to mix sporting metaphors.

However, the Irish side would do well to remember that the tournament has had some famous upsets in the past, starting on the opening weekend on the first ever Six Nations in 2000. Scotland, the defending Fix Nations champions, travelled to the Stadio Flaminio in Rome to face an Italian side playing their first ever game in the Six Nations and lost 34-20. Italy’s, Argentine born outhalf, Diego Dominguez kicked 29-points.

Wales beat raging hot favourites England 31-30 at Wembley in 1999 to deny them a Grand Slam. A late try by Scott Gibbs gave Wales the win and Scotland the title on points’ difference.

In 2019 Ireland had just toppled world champions New Zealand in an unbeaten series of matches in November and sat on a run of 12 home wins on the bounce and 18 victories from their past 19 games. England, the visitors, hadn’t scored a try in Ireland in eight years, so it was no wonder that Joe Schmidt’s men down as heavy favourites on the day.

England, under Eddie Jones, cruised home 32-20 for only their second win in Dublin since 2003.

Italy enjoyed two huge upset wins in Rome, the first in 2011 when the squeezed-out France 22-21 with Mirco Bergamasco the hero, while two years later it was Ireland that suffered a similar fate losing 22-15 in the last game of Declan Kidney’s tenure as head coach.

When Scotland beat England 11-6 at Twickenham in 2021, they were 9/2 underdogs with their hosts 1/6 to win that match. England were the reigning champions and it was a first win for the Scots in 38 years at the London venue.

Good news and bad news today. Bad news is I’ll miss the rugby because we’re racing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Good news is… I’ll miss the rugby because we’re racing 🤣 Come on boys 💪🙏🏉 #WALvIRE pic.twitter.com/Gpy9NIL9am — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) February 22, 2025

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times blog for today’s Six Nations match at the Principality stadium. John O’Sullivan here and I’ll be taking you through the afternoon, before, during and after the game. We have some exclusive content too, not just what’s been on the website or in the newspaper.

Will Wales get the big game bounce under new management with Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt taking over in an interim capacity following Warren Gatland’s departure, a decision based on mutual agreement between the New Zealander and the Welsh Rugby Union? The home supporters will be hoping that’s a fervent, ‘yes.’

Ireland are also under an interim coach, albeit in happier circumstances, in Simon Easterby, who is caretaking while Andy Farrell devotes himself to the British & Irish Lions head coach’s role. Not sure, when, if ever you would have had two countries facing one another in a Six Nations clash under interim head coaches.

That’s not the only similarity. Wales and Ireland share a common identity prior to today’s match as the only two sides capable of winning the Triple Crown in this season’s Six Nations Championship. Ireland have safely negotiated two thirds of that remit with victories over England and Scotland, while for Wales this is the first leg of the treble with games against England and Scotland to come.