Tom Wood in line to make Ireland under-20 debut away to Wales

Tom Wood (right) with his father Keith and brothers Alex and Gordon while playing for Garryowen in the All-Ireland League. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales vs Ireland, Rodney Parade, Friday, 7.45 – Live on Virgin Media Three

Not for the first time in this Six Nations, the Ireland under-20s selection brings the intrigue of a notable family connection. After Oisín Minogue, nephew of Anthony Foley, featured earlier in the competition, up steps Tom Wood. No prizes for guessing whose son he is.

The 19-year-old outhalf – he didn’t get his father’s frontrow genes – is set for a first appearance at this level off the bench on Friday night in Newport.

“Tom’s a really good player,” said assistant coach Andrew Browne. “I know he’s an under-19, but he was in various camps, him and Conor Shaughnessy as well. So, we do have options at 10 and it’s just about seeing another body.

“We get to see Tom now in a competitive game, a competitive environment, albeit he’s a year young. It just builds that strength in depth which you’re always looking for.”

READ MORE

The picture at outhalf is intriguing, given Ireland’s attack struggled against England, only to recover to the tune of five tries against Scotland last time out. Sam Wisniewski continues to start but not for a lack of options.

Daniel Green, another man playing a year young, starts at fullback but is seen by many as a better outhalf. That Charlie Molony, hat-trick hero against Scotland, could shift to 15 if Green gets a run at his preferred position, only adds to the intrigue.

Green, a product of the Sale Sharks, came through the IQ Rugby programme and is now on the books of Ulster. Having represented England at under-18 level, he opted for to head to Queen’s University in Belfast at the expense of an academy deal at the Premiership club, one which wouldn’t have allowed for his education to continue.

Up front, Ireland remain hampered by injuries to some of their bigger frontrow bodies. Props Alex Usanov and Niall Smyth, along with lock Alan Spicer, all look unlikely to feature in this tournament. The power deficit is not expected to cost them against a Welsh outfit who did beat Italy a fortnight ago thanks to a late missed penalty.

Aidan Boshoff, the Bristol wing playing in his second Under-20 Six Nations, is one to watch for the hosts. He has a pair of Premiership Rugby Cup appearances to his name this season, along with two tries. He also crossed for a try against France earlier in this tournament.

Whether those inside him earn enough quality ball for damage to be done is another question entirely.

WALES UNDER-20: Jack Woods (Bath); Aidan Boshoff (Bristol), Osian Roberts (Sale), Steff Emanuel (Cardiff), Tom Bowen (Cardiff); Harri Wilde (Cardiff), Logan Franklin (Dragons); Ioan Emmanuel (Bath), Harry Thomas (Scarlets), Sam Scott (Bristol); Kenzie Jenkins (Bristol), Tom Cottie (RGC); Dan Gemine (Ospreys), Harry Beddall (Leicester), Evan Minto (Dragons).

Replacements: Evan Wood (Cardiff Metropolitan University), Louie Trevett (Bristol), Owain James (Dragons), Luke Evans (Exeter), Caio James (Gloucester), Sion Davies (Cardiff), Harri Ford (Dragons), Elijah Evans (Cardiff).

IRELAND UNDER-20: Daniel Green (Ulster/IQ Rugby); Charlie Molony (Leinster), Connor Fahy (Leinster), Eoghan Smyth (Munster), Ciarán Mangan (Leinster); Sam Wisniewski (Leinster), Clark Logan (Ulster); Billy Bohan (Connacht), Henry Walker (Ulster), Tom McAllister (Ulster); Mahon Ronan (Leinster), Billy Corrigan (Leinster); Michael Foy (Munster), Bobby Power (Connacht), Éanna McCarthy (Connacht, capt).

Replacements: Mikey Yarr (Leinster), Paddy Moore (Leinster), Alex Mullan (Leinster), Conor Kennelly (Munster), David Walsh (Leinster), Will Wooton (Sale/IQ Rugby), Tom Wood (Munster), Gene O’Leary Kareem (Munster).

Referee: Morgan White (Hong Kong).