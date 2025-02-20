Wales make eight changes for Ireland match as Ellis Mee will make debut

Wales' Ellis Mee who will make his Test debut when Wales begin life after Warren Gatland. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Scarlets back Ellis Mee will make his Test debut when Wales begin life after Warren Gatland against Guinness Six Nations title favourites Ireland on Saturday.

The Nottingham-born wing, whose mother is from Newport, is among eight personnel changes made by interim head coach Matt Sherratt following Wales’ 22-15 loss to Italy.

That was Gatland’s final match at the helm, with Wales suffering a 14th successive Test defeat and eighth Six Nations reversal in a row.

Gloucester centre Max Llewellyn and outhalf Gareth Anscombe were recalled by Sherratt after Gatland left them out of his Six Nations squad, and go straight into the starting line-up.

READ MORE

Llewellyn forms a midfield partnership with Ben Thomas, who moves from outhalf, as Wales’ starting centres against Italy – Nick Tompkins and Eddie James – drop out.

Mee, who has made only 10 competitive appearances for the Scarlets since joining from Nottingham last summer, replaces the injured Josh Adams in the back three alongside Tom Rogers and Blair Murray.

There are widespread changes in the forwards, including a new starting front row of Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and Sale Sharks prop WillGriff John, while lock Dafydd Jenkins returns after illness sidelined him in Rome.

There is also a different role for captain Jac Morgan, who switches from openside flanker to blindside, accommodating a start for Leicester’s Tommy Reffell in the number seven shirt.

Sherratt, in charge for the remaining championship fixtures against Ireland, Scotland and England, includes Harlequins outhalf Jarrod Evans – he last played for Wales in 2021 – and Scarlets centre Joe Roberts among the replacements.

Wales are 25-1 with some bookmakers to beat Ireland, standing 10 places below their opponents in the world rankings.

Wales have lost seven of their last eight games against Ireland, and few expect them to seriously trouble Simon Easterby’s Triple Crown-chasing team at the Principality Stadium.

Sherratt said: “We are looking forward to the challenge of facing Ireland.

“We have spoken this week about being brave, but not reckless, and making sure everyone knows their roles. We also know that keeping our discipline will be huge.

“Everyone is excited for our first home game of the Six Nations. The atmosphere Wales fans create at Principality Stadium is incredible, and playing at home is something the players really look forward to.”

Wales team to play: B Murray (Scarlets); T Rogers (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), B Thomas (Cardiff), E Mee (Scarlets); G Anscombe (Gloucester), Tomos Williams (Gloucester); N Smith (Leicester), E Dee (Dragons), W John (Sale Sharks), W Rowlands (Racing 92), D Jenkins (Exeter), J Morgan (Ospreys, capt), T Reffell (Leicester), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: E Lloyd (Cardiff), G Thomas (Ospreys), H Thomas (Scarlets), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), A Wainwright (Dragons), R Williams (Dragons), J Evans (Harlequins), J Roberts (Scarlets).