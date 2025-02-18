Ireland to face New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 1st

Ireland and New Zealand will return to Chicago on Saturday, November 1st, nine years after the two countries met there for the first time in what proved to be a historic milestone in Irish rugby. It will be Irish head coach Andy Farrell’s first game back in charge after his sabbatical to coach the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia in the summer.

A Joe Schmidt-coached Irish side became the first senior men’s team to beat the All Blacks in a Test match at the 29th attempt in 111 years when they won 40-29 before a 62,300-capacity crowd at Soldier’s Field, home to the Chicago Bears American football team. The victory ended New Zealand’s winning streak of 18 matches.

Ireland lined out in the shape of a number eight to face the Haka to honour Anthony Foley, the Munster and Ireland international who had died suddenly the previous month in Paris. Foley, Munster’s head coach, was preparing his team for a European game against Racing. The Munster players in the Ireland team that day occupied the places at the front of the configuration.

Ireland scored tries through Jordie Murphy, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Simon Zebo and Robbie Henshaw and had led by 17 points at the break, the biggest ever deficit their opponents had suffered at half-time. New Zealand stuck back with tries from TJ Perenara, Ben Smith and Scott Barrett to add to George Mola’s first-half effort, but Henshaw’s late try sealed the Irish win.

The All Blacks took revenge two weeks later at the Aviva Stadium when they beat Ireland 21-9 in a clash marred by several controversial moments, while New Zealand have won the last two games between the countries, a 23-13 victory in the first of last year’s Autumn Nations series and prior to that a 28-24 success in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France.

Ireland, who are coming off recent wins over England and Scotland, will face the third match in this season’s Six Nations when they take on Wales at the Principality stadium on Saturday. They will then host France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 8th, before concluding their campaign against Italy in Rome on Saturday, March 15th.

An Irish squad under the continued stewardship of interim head coach Simon Easterby, is then expected to travel to Georgia and Portugal in the summer where they will play Test matches against their hosts.