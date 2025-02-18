Caelan Doris and Ronán Kelleher ruled out of Ireland’s game away to Wales

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been ruled out of the Six Nations match away to Wales with a knee injury. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ireland captain Caelan Doris and hooker Ronán Kelleher have been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff while Tadhg Furlong is continuing to make progress but will not be available for selection.

Doris picked up a knee injury in the win away to Scotland while Kelleher is being managed for a neck issue. Iain Henderson and Cormac Izuchukwu were already ruled out on Sunday but both Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy are back training with the squad.

Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Diarmuid Mangan, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney were all added to the squad when they reassembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Sunday evening.

The Ireland team to play Wales afternoon will be announced on Thursday morning.