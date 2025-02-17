What time is kick-off and what TV channel is Wales v Ireland on? All you need to know about the Six Nations clash

Who is playing, when and where?

After a week’s break, Ireland face Wales in their third match of the Six Nations, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on Virgin Media One in Ireland, coverage starts at 1pm. In the UK and if you prefer alternative coverage, you can watch the game on BBC One.

Who else is playing this weekend?

England will play Scotland at Twickenham at 4.45pm (live on RTÉ2, ITV), while Italy will play France at the Stadio Olimpico at 3pm (live on Virgin Media One, ITV)

Scotland's Ben White is charged down by Ireland's Andrew Porter. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

How have the teams done so far?

Great for Ireland, poor for Wales. The only small blemish for Ireland was letting England score two late tries for a losing bonus point in the opening game, otherwise it was the perfect start with victories over Steve Borthwick’s side and Scotland. For Wales, it was the opposite, a losing bonus point against Italy is their only point on the board after defeats to France and Italy. Against France they were beaten without getting a single score.

What is at stake?

Victory over Wales would give Ireland the Triple Crown, although they have their eyes more firmly focused on a record third successive Six Nations title, and a fifth Grand Slam in their history is within sight.

For Wales, the objective is, essentially, to just stop losing. They have now lost an incredible 14 straight Test matches, a historic low, and the odds are on that increasing to 17 by the end of the championship unless they see a serious improvement. They will hope that improvement will come with a new manager bounce, as Warren Gatland left his role as head coach after the Italy game, to be replaced by Cardiff’s head coach Matt Sherratt for the remainder of the tournament.

Last five meetings

Ireland 31 Wales 7, Aviva Stadium, 2024 Six Nations

Wales 10 Ireland 34, Principality Stadium, 2023 Six Nations

Ireland 29 Wales 7, Aviva Stadium, 2022 Six Nations

Wales 21 Ireland 16, Principality Stadium, 2021 Six Nations

Ireland 32 Wales 9, Aviva Stadium, 2020 Autumn Nations Cup

What is the team news?

The starting teams will be updated here when they are announced on Thursday. The latest injury news from Johnny Watterson is here:

Captain Caelan Doris and hooker Rónan Kelleher are hoping to shake off injuries this week ahead of Ireland’s visit to Cardiff. The pair are being managed by the Ireland medical team with Doris suffering from a knee injury and Kelleher with a neck complaint.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is continuing to make progress with a calf injury.

Both winger Mack Hansen, who suffered a deep cut to his knee, and lock Joe McCarthy, who got a knock to the head in training days before the opening round game against England, are back training with the squad.

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby has added six players to the squad as they look for a third win from three games in Cardiff.

Munster’s Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett, Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney, and Leinster’s Diarmuid Mangan have been drafted in to the squad ahead of Saturday’s game.

Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey will also join the Ireland camp this week as he bids to return to action over the coming months following a knee injury.

Ireland’s squad:

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Jacob Stockdale, Garry Ringrose.

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, John Hodnett, Rónan Kelleher, Diarmuid Mangan, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.