Scott Bemand names extended Ireland squad ahead of Women’s Six Nations

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has named a 40-player extended squad ahead of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations which gets under way next month.

Ireland will kick-off their Championship in Belfast on March 22nd, hosting France at Kingspan Stadium.

Bemand has included eight uncapped players in the squad, including Sophie Barett, Jane Neill, Beth Buttimer and Jane Clohessy who impressed for the Ireland under-20s last season.

Making the jump to senior from the Ireland under-18s panel is Alma Atagamen, while Amy Larn, Katie Heffernan and Caitriona Finn round out the uncapped contingent.

Last season’s co-captain Sam Monaghan misses out through injury.

“We’re delighted to select a really strong blend of 40 players to assemble and prepare for the start of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, while also building towards Rugby World Cup 2025,” said Bemand, announcing the squad on Tuesday.

“We’ll come together in Dublin next Monday and reconnect as a group, laying the foundations for the opportunities ahead.

“Following on from successes during the WXV1 campaign in Vancouver, we have been impressed by the hard work and application of the players as they have returned to club action in recent months.

“The focus and determination of players as they’ve attacked Celtic Challenge training with the Clovers and Wolfhounds has been particularly pleasing, and a number of players have earned their opportunity in National Camp off the back of those performances as we grow our wave.

“We showed positive growth and evolution over the course of 2024 and the group are excited to get back in together to continue that work as we look towards the opening game against France in Belfast, which will provide a big challenge for us but we’re relishing the opportunity to perform in green while taking the home support along with us.”

Ireland Six Nations squad

Forwards (22):

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC)*

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC)*

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

Cliodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)

Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)

Sophie Barrett (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)*

Backs (18):

Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Amy Larn (Athy RFC)*

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

*uncapped players

Ireland 2025 Women’s Six Nations fixtures

March 22nd: Ireland v France, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast – 1pm

March 30th: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Sergio Lanfrachi, Parma – 3pm

April 12th: Ireland v England, Virgin Media Park, Cork – 4.45pm

April 20th: Wales v Ireland, Rodney Parade, Newport – 3pm

April 26th: Scotland v Ireland, Hive Stadium, Edinburgh – 12.15pm