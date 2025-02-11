Mike Prendergast ‘surprised’ at Jack Crowley’s role for Ireland against Scotland

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast was surprised by not bemused by Ireland's use of Jack Crowley against Scotland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast said he expected Jack Crowley to come on at outhalf against Scotland on Sunday and was surprised when the Cork native was brought in at fullback in Murrayfield.

Prendergast said he understood the rationale behind the move to have Sam Prendergast and Crowley on the pitch as two ballplayers at the same time.

“I’m sure Jack would have been more pleased if he had come on at 10 but he’s shown over the previous week what he can do,” said Prendergast. “I think he’s shown that over the last while as well.

Ireland’s Scottish win has all roads leading to France Listen | 38:41

“I suppose I was [surprised], you’re always expecting a 10 that’s on the bench to come on to 10. I know Simon Easterby said after the game they wanted to get two ballplayers on to the pitch as a 10 and a 15, it just didn’t materialise that way. I understand that,” Prendergast added.

READ MORE

Prendergast and Munster are preparing for Saturday’s clash with Scarlets at Thomond Park before he takes charge of Ireland A for their game against England.

But Prendergast and Munster have also been busy bolstering their squad for the next few seasons, signing former Irish under-20 Dan Kelly from Leicester Tigers as well as adding forwards Lee Barron and Michael Milne from Leinster.

Kelly has one cap for England from 2021 but is available to Ireland since last summer under the three-year stand-down international period.

“He’s an exciting player that’ll be with us next year,” said Prendergast. “In terms of when you’re looking for players to come in, you’re looking for players that will fit the way we play. Dan Kelly is someone that we’ve kept an eye on over the last number of years. Obviously, he’s an ex-Irish under-20 player, played with the likes of Jack Crowley, Tom Ahern and a few others.

Max Clein and Sean Edogbo during Munster training on Tuesday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“So, he would have been on people’s radars, and he’s a good age profile as well, 24 years of age, plays 12, 13. He’s got a nice bit of experience. He’s obviously been capped in England. So he’s someone from a profile point of view that we feel would suit us for next number of years.”

Hooker Barron and loosehead prop Milne will become the latest players to move from Leinster to Limerick next summer and Prendergast said they will boost their squad.

“Again, two players that will enhance our squad for sure. Both are Irish qualified, and two players that we feel that will add to us. They are two really, really good athletes who’ve got nice experience as well over the last couple of years.”

Meanwhile, Prendergast confirmed that he still has his hat in the ring to take over as head coach from Graham Rowntree but said there has been no update on a position which has now been vacant since October.

“It’s been so busy the last couple of weeks, going into Ireland A and Munster, I suppose I’ve enough to be focusing on. The timeline, there’s isn’t anything set specifically so we’ll crack on doing what I’m doing.

“There is no exact timeline on it. I am still obviously interested in the job. Nothing has changed over the last number of weeks, months, if it happens it happens, if not I am still contracted here for the next two years as an attack coach,” said Prendergast.