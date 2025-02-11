Ireland ‘optimistic’ over availability of Hansen, McCarthy and Furlong for Wales clash

Leinster's Joe McCarthy missed out on Ireland's opening two Six Nations fixtures due to a head injury picked up in training. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s match-day squad of 23 from last Sunday’s 32-18 win over Scotland will reassemble on Wednesday evening for a two-day mini camp in Dublin ahead of the Six Nations round three meeting with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday week.

Pending the weekend’s BKT URC matches and it’s likely that Simon Easterby’s options will be enhanced, given an official IRFU release stated the Ireland management are “optimistic” about the availability Mack Hansen, Joe McCarthy, and possibly Tadhg Furlong.

McCarthy is back training with Leinster after a head injury in training three days before the England game ruled him of Ireland’s opening two matches.

Ireland’s Scottish win has all roads leading to France Listen | 38:41

Whether he plays for his province away to Ospreys on Friday (kick-off 7.35pm) remains to be seen but it seems likely the rest of the Leinster contingent who have been released will do so, namely Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Ciaran Frawley, Jimmy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne.

READ MORE

Rob Herring, Iain Henderson and Cormac Izuchukwu have been released to Ulster ahead of their game away to Benetton on Saturday, while Tom O’Toole is also available for selection following his suspension.

James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey, all returned from injury in last Friday’s friendly against the Queensland Reds and came through unscathed.

Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Shayne Bolton have all returned to Connacht ahead of their game against Cardiff at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening (kick-off 7.30pm) while Thomas Ahern has been released back to Munster, who host Scarlets on Saturday at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.15pm).