Former England prop Joe Marler announces rugby retirement

Former England prop Joe Marler has announced his decision to retire from professional rugby following Harlequins’ Premiership game against Bristol Bears on Friday.

The 34-year-old announced his international retirement earlier this month, departing the England camp ahead of their Autumn Nations Series game against the All Blacks.

Marler caused a stir in the run-up to the game after tweeting the prematch haka should be scrapped. He later apologised for his comments, adding, “I meant no malice in asking for it to be binned, just want to see the restrictions lifted to allow for a response without sanction.”

Marler, who was capped 95 times with England and was selected for the British & Irish Lions’ tour of New Zealand in 2017, joined Harlequins in 2009, scoring 55 points during his 285 appearances for the club.

In a statement issued by the club on Wednesday, Marler said “the time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game”.

“The most important thing I want to say to our fantastic supporters is thank you. Thank you for your patience and support, when you could easily have turned your back on me. For the kindness you’ve shown, even when I haven’t deserved it, and for cheering my name ... even after I’d been banned again.”

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson added Marler should be “incredibly proud of his fantastic career”.

“He’s a remarkable character on and off the pitch and hugely popular with our supporters. In retirement he should rightly be recognised for his outstanding achievements for both club and country.

“In the modern game, it’s rare that players stay at one club for the duration of their professional career and that can’t be overlooked. It speaks volumes of Joe’s connection to the club, it’s staff and the players he’s shared the pitch with throughout the years.

“He’s one of rugby’s big characters and will be missed. Everyone at the club wishes Joe, his wife Daisy and their young family the very best in this next chapter.”