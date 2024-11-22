Wing wizard of Aus: Harry Potter to debut for Wallabies against Scotland

Harry Potter will make his Australia debut on the left wing against Scotland on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Harry Potter will hope to weave his magic on the wing for Australia when he makes his Test debut against Scotland in their Autumn Nations Series international clash at Murrayfield on Sunday, while there is a return from concussion protocols for captain Harry Wilson.

English-born Potter, 26, will be the 18th player to debut for the Wallabies this year as new coach Joe Schmidt looks at his combinations ahead of next year’s British & Irish Lions series.

Fullback Tom Wright, the hat-trick hero from the 52-20 rout of Wales last weekend, and wing Andrew Kellaway make up the rest of the back three.

Rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii returns to the starting XV at outside centre, with Len Ikitau shifting back to the inside berth after Samu Kerevi’s red card against the Welsh means he is suspended.

Suaalii has been an expensive import by Rugby Australia and impressed on debut in the 42-37 win over England at Twickenham, before coming off the bench against Wales.

Jake Gordon has been recalled at scrumhalf, one of six changes to the side, with Noah Lolesio keeping his place at outhalf.

Wilson is back at number eight, which means Rob Valetini moves to a less familiar flanker position along with fellow loose-forward Carlo Tizzano.

Jeremy Williams returns in the secondrow alongside Will Skelton, while hooker Matt Faessler has props Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa either side of him.

“The week has been complicated, with the freezing conditions ruling out training fields but the group have adapted well to the situation,” Schmidt said.

“The core of the Scotland team has been together for a number of years. They’re cohesive and combative and we will need to be at our best on Sunday.”

Australia won 16-15 on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2022, but before that lost three Tests in a row to the Scots.

Scotland have made 14 changes to their starting XI, including a return for mercurial outhalf Finn Russell.

Scotland thumped Portugal 59-21 last weekend but have reverted to a more recognisable team that sees their experienced players return to face the Wallabies.

Russell, who is three points short of 400 in international rugby, will be alongside scrumhalf Ben White.

Captain Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume their centre partnership, while Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham, the only player who started against Portugal, are on the wings, with Blair Kinghorn at fullback.

Van der Merwe and Graham jointly hold the record for most international tries for Scotland with 29 each.

Hooker Ewan Ashman and props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson make up the frontrow, while Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings are the two locks.

The loose trio contains number eight Matt Fagerson, who earns a 50th cap, and flankers Jamie Ritchie and Rory Darge.

Scotland have recorded big wins over Fiji (57-17) and Portugal but lost 32-15 to world champions South Africa.

“The players have earned the right to be in the team with the way they have performed,” head coach Gregor Townsend said.

“It is one of the most experienced Scotland teams we have selected and they are in a good space in terms of their leadership and what they have learned over the last year or two.”

Townsend knows the challenge his side will face from the visitors.

“We know what a big game this is to end our year with our best performance,” he said.

“Australia are a quality side and always have been, and have a full squad to pick from with talented and experienced players. They will be confident.”

SCOTLAND: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings; Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Craig, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Allan Alaalatoa; Jeremy Williams, Will Skelton; Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Isaac Kailea, Zane Nonggorr, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024