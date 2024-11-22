France beat Argentina to wrap up perfect Autumn series

France's Antoine Dupont during the Autumn Nations Series Test against Argentina at the Stade de France. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Autumn Nations Series: France 37 Argentina 23

France wrapped up their Autumn Nations Series in style with a 37-23 victory against Argentina for their third win in as many tests at the Stade de France.

Six days after beating New Zealand 30-29, Fabien Galthie’s side were never in real trouble against the Pumas, with a penalty try and tries by Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey while Thomas Ramos had another perfect kicking day with 15 points.

Argentina scored second-half tries by Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz, with Tomas Albornoz kicking the rest of their points, but lacked discipline to challenge Les Bleus a week after a 22-19 defeat to Ireland.

France, who also beat Japan in their first outing earlier this month, will now be the favourites for the Six Nations, which starts on January 31st.