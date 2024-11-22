France beat Argentina to wrap up perfect Autumn series

Autumn Nations Series: France 37 Argentina 23
France wrapped up their Autumn Nations Series in style with a 37-23 victory against Argentina for their third win in as many tests at the Stade de France.
Six days after beating New Zealand 30-29, Fabien Galthie’s side were never in real trouble against the Pumas, with a penalty try and tries by Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey while Thomas Ramos had another perfect kicking day with 15 points.
Argentina scored second-half tries by Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz, with Tomas Albornoz kicking the rest of their points, but lacked discipline to challenge Les Bleus a week after a 22-19 defeat to Ireland.
France, who also beat Japan in their first outing earlier this month, will now be the favourites for the Six Nations, which starts on January 31st.