Caelan Doris says Ireland are fired up by fighting talk from Fiji

Fiji's Frank Lomani is tackled by Ireland's Caelan Doris during the game at the Aviva Stadium in November 2022. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland captain Caelan Doris feels fighting talk from the Fiji camp has added an extra edge to Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series showdown in Dublin.

The Pacific Islanders are eyeing an upset at the Aviva Stadium, with opposition scrumhalf Frank Lomani twice using the word “vulnerable” to describe Andy Farrell’s men during his prematch media briefing.

Lomani also suggested that Ireland, who slipped off the top of the world rankings following defeat by New Zealand a fortnight ago, are not the same team since the retirement of former skipper Johnny Sexton.

Doris anticipates a bruising encounter, with the impact of Storm Bert potentially adding an extra dimension to the contest.

Asked if Lomani’s comments have injected more needle into the match, the Leinster number eight, said: “Yeah, I think so.

“I mean we definitely respect them, how they play. The two things you look at are their pace and their skill set, the way they throw the ball around, but also they’re a very powerful team.

“It’s going to be a very physical game. I remember the one a couple of years back [a 35-17 win for Ireland in 2022] for how physical it was.

“It’s going to be the same tomorrow and looking forward to the challenge of that.

“I think they’ll probably be confident based off a couple of their results and how they’ve gone against Wales [a 24-19 win] and Spain [a 33-19 victory].”

Ireland responded to the 23-13 loss against the All Blacks by edging past Argentina 22-19, albeit poor discipline remained an issue.

Head coach Farrell has made seven personnel changes to his starting XV, including handing Test debuts to hooker Gus McCarthy and flanker Cormac Izuchukwu and a first start to outhalf Sam Prendergast.

Doris is confident Ireland’s performance will not be adversely affected by the raft of alterations and is hopeful of rectifying the penalty count.

“When we’re training, we’re not training the opposition necessarily, we’re training to build the right habits,” said the 26-year-old.

“So the whole group are working towards the same goal and regardless of who’s in, you’re expected to perform to a certain level.

“There’s a lot of belief within our camp still. We feel we have the right people showing us the way and there’s excitement about what we can do.

“The discipline has obviously been talked about a lot and it’s been an area that has been very good for us historically, so we’re looking forward to getting back on track there tomorrow.”