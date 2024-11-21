Ireland v Fiji team news: Gus McCarthy, Cormac Izuchukwu and Sam Prendergast all start

Gus McCarthy (centre) and Cormac Izuchukwu (right) in action along with Stephen Smyth in the Emerging Ireland game against the Pumas in Bloemfontein in October. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

As forecast, Andy Farrell has given Test debuts to the 21-year-old Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy and the 24-year-old Ulster flanker Cormac Izuchukwu in making seven changes to the Ireland starting line-up for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series game against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3.10pm).

One of those additional changes will see Sam Prendergast make his full Test debut after playing the last 18 minutes of Ireland’s 22-19 win over Argentina last Friday.

Jamie Osborne, who made his international debut when seamlessly replacing Hugo Keenan for both Tests last summer in South Africa, returns at fullback after winning his third and fourth caps with eye-catching displays off the bench in midfield against the All Blacks and Los Pumas.

Jacob Stockdale has been rewarded for his try-scoring form in an Ulster jersey with a recall on the left wing to earn his 38th cap and his first since Ireland’s final World Cup warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne, while Bundee Aki also returns to midfield, with Robbie Henshaw shifting to outside centre.

READ MORE

Craig Casey, who started the first Test in South Africa before being ruled out of the second due to a head injury, starts at scrumhalf, while McCarthy and Izuchukwu are the two changes in personnel up front, with Tadhg Beirne reverting to the secondrow in a positional switch.

Save for the retention of Thomas Clarkson, one of two debutants last week, it is a completely rejigged bench, with Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Conor Murray, Ciarán Frawley and Stuart McCloskey all returning.

So too does the Connacht captain Cian Prendergast, who is in line to win his fourth cap and first since the World Cup warm-up win over England, thus ensuring a memorable day for himself, his younger brother and his family.

Mindful that Ireland have undertaken a fourth November game against Australia on Saturday week, Farrell has rested Keenan, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Ryan, while Cian Healy will have to wait another week to eclipse Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most capped player of all time.

The 21-year-old McCarthy, a product of Blackrock College, was captain of the Ireland Under-20 side which won the Grand Slam and reached the final of the Under-20 World Cup in Cape Town two seasons ago, with Prendergast the team’s star turn.

McCarthy has been exposed to plenty of rugby this season, due to injuries for Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher, and has backed up his dynamic and mobile performances on the Emerging Ireland tour in September by impressing the Irish coaches at training in this November window.

Born in London to an Irish mother and Nigerian father, Izuchukwu started playing in Tullamore RFC and has made a rapid rise since the latter stages of last season.

After completing his Leaving Cert cycle in Roscrea College, Izuchukwu had notions of travelling the world playing rugby. But a video compilation of his highlight reels while playing with Kelso in Scotland was sent to Anthony Eddy and he brought Izuchukwu into the Ireland Sevens fold, which in turn led to a place in the Ulster academy.

Given a run of games by Richie Murphy toward the end of last season, Izuchukwu caught the eye with his ball-carrying and athleticism, and also impressed the Irish coaches on his second Emerging Ireland tour.

IRELAND (v Fiji): Jamie Osborne (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Conor Murray (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster).