Leo Cullen signs two-year contract extension to push Leinster tenure to at least 12 seasons

Leinster have confirmed that Leo Cullen has signed a two-year extension with the province until the end of the 2026/27 season, meaning that his tenure as head coach will extend to at least 12 seasons.

The 46-year-old, who won 32 caps for Ireland and 221 caps for Leinster as a player, including captaining three Heineken Champions Cup winning squads, took over from Matt O’Connor ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Leinster subsequently won a fourth Champions Cup title in 2018, as well as four successive Pro 14 titles from 2018 to 2021, albeit they have come up short in the last three seasons in losing three Champions Cup finals and three URC semi-finals.

“We are lucky to have a fantastic group of players and staff here at Leinster who I enjoy going to work with every day,” said Cullen. “Everyone in the group is focused on working hard, maximising our potential and making our families, friends and supporters proud of what we do on the pitch. I’m really excited by what the future holds for us.”

Leinster chief executive Shane Nolan said that “moving Leo away from his previous rolling one-year contract extensions was a key priority for me in 2022”, adding that Leinster have won five trophies under his watch, while “nearly 100 players have made their debuts under him, the vast majority of whom come through our pathway.”

Nolan also pointed to Leinster’s continuing ability to challenge for trophies and attract overseas players and coaches, and the extension would have been approved by the IRFU’s performance director David Humphreys. The province remain bulk suppliers to the Irish team, with 17 players in the current 35-man squad, as well as three training panellists.

“While the last three years hurt, no one feels that hurt more than Leo and of course, his players and coaches,” said Nolan.

“But the page has turned. A new season is already under way in a new home, with record season ticket numbers, new coaches, new players and Leinster sitting top of the BKT United Rugby Championship table after a strong start to the season. You can see that Leo and his squad, indeed the whole club, are as ambitious and as hungry for success as ever.

“Beyond the playing field, Leo uniquely understands the Leinster ecosystem, our communities, our culture and our DNA. So when you factor all of these points together, offering Leo a two-year contract extension was an easy decision to make and we are delighted to confirm it here this morning.”