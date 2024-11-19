Gerry Thornley: Irish rugby has become more than a little entitled and it doesn’t suit us

Rarely, it seems, have opinions varied so much in the aftermath of an Irish game, and especially a victory. Plenty appear to have been decidedly unimpressed, even by the game itself and Argentina, but most of all by the Irish performance.

Yet this was third in the world rankings (Ireland have since moved back up to second) at home to the side in fifth place, sprinkled with errors it’s true, but with four good tries, two disallowed tries, four yellow cards, prolonged spells of action deep inside the respective 22s, with some big defensive sets by both sides, and the game in the balance until the last second.

Which begs the question, what do some people want or expect?

Part of the problem, perhaps, is that all of the success which this Irish team has enjoyed, what with a winning sequence of 17 and home winning runs of 19, has also served to raise expectations. We have become more than a little entitled, and it doesn’t suit us.

Ireland also started superbly and, helped by a secure lineout and some catchy starter plays, reminded us what a slick attacking side they can be to score three tries to none and lead by 22-9 in the 32nd minute. In that explosive first 32 minutes, 75 per cent of Ireland’s ruck ball was under three seconds. It actually was as good a half-hour or so as Ireland played in Durban, Marseille or Wellington.

When Tadhg Beirne appeared to finish off another high tempo, seven phase attack initiated by Hugo Keenan’s counter-attack, it briefly looked as if Jack Crowley had a conversion to make it 19-3 by the 15th minute and the game already looked over as a contest.

Even so, after Keenan had brilliantly reclaimed Crowley’s hanging restart (many seemed to think that Keenan didn’t have a particularly good game, such are the exacting standards he has set) Joe McCarthy’s fine try off another sharp launch play from a lineout duly made it 22-9. The defensive set which denied Argentina until half-time might also have broken the spirit of lesser teams.

But part of the problem with that was Ireland’s failure to score again added to the sense of anticlimax.

It’s funny, had Ireland done it the other way around, and came back to win by the exact same scoreline, 22-19, the reviews would have been altogether different. That’s just human nature.

In other words, if Juan Cuz Mallia had scythed brilliantly through the Irish defence in the fifth minute of the first period rather than the second and the Pumas had led 10-0 at the break, there might also have been greater recognition of what a fine side Felipe Contepomi is building.

Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia on his way to scoring his side's first try of the game. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The sense of anticlimax might not have been so acute, for the Irish players (who had neither the energy or desire to celebrate at the full-time whistle) and supporters who, inside the ground, actually appeared to appreciate the win more than some of those watching at home or on bar stools.

True, even allowing for the quality of this Argentinian side, the third quarter lull must have been disconcerting for Andy Farrell and the coaching ticket. Allowing for Mallia’s acceleration on to the ball and footwork, Farrell and Simon Easterby will not have liked the way seven Irish defenders were marking two attackers to the right of the Pumas’ ruck while those on the left were outnumbered. This led to a momentary hesitation which enabled Mallia to take a line through an inviting gap between Garry Ringrose and Finlay Bealham.

But it seemed to discommode Ireland. They lost direction. Crowley kicked out on the full. Jamison Gibson-Park kicked straight to Mallia.

Then came more penalties. James Lowe was harshly pinged for pushing Garcia, who was actually blocking. But McCarthy was never onside and paid the price for a sixth Irish penalty in a row for Albornoz to make it a three-point game.

Ireland stopped keeping the ball, and it was the collective loss of control which prompted Farrell to start emptying his bench, including Sam Prendergast, after which they retained possession through two multiphase attacks but couldn’t penetrate the well-drilled Argentinian defence.

Ultimately Ireland were a little fortunate that the referee Paul Williams seemingly detected a slight knock-on at the last ruck which was never proven by replays. Let’s just say that the experienced Cian Healy seemed to demonstrate all his wiles at that ruck.

In the final analysis, by dint of scoring three tries to one, Ireland just about deserved to win, although the outcome could be said to come down to two drop goals, the one landed by Crowley from 35 metres and the one missed by Tomas Albornoz in the 55th minute from 25 metres out.

Had Albornoz drawn the sides level then, he’d have been able to slip back into the pocket in that last drive and seal Argentina’s first win in Dublin, having beaten all the other Tier 1 sides away from home, with another drop goal. But drawing the game was not an option.

That first-half display by Crowley, when he really stamped his personality on the game in a way he hadn’t done so against New Zealand, was a mentally strong response from the Munster man, who cannot be deaf to the outside noise and the admiration for Prendergast, not least by Farrell.

Ireland's Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Having played 80 minutes in all of Ireland’s Six Nations title defence and the first Test in South Africa, Crowley has now been replaced around the hour mark in three successive games. Lest we forget though, he is still only 24 himself.

Tadgh Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Robbie Henshaw and Mack Hansen all delivered quality performances as well, while the eye-catching debuts of Thomas Clarkson and Prendergast were hugely beneficial.

Most importantly of all, Ireland found a way to win, and coupled with France’s high octane 30-29 win over the All Blacks, has given the Six Nations teams just two wins in nine meetings with their Rugby Championship counterparts.

Last Friday night was a good win over a very good team in a good game with, praise be the Lord, a pretty decent atmosphere.

gerry.thornley@irishtimes.com