Keith Wood and Joy Neville to be inducted into Rugby Writers Hall of Fame

Two of Irish rugby legends, Keith Wood and Joy Neville, are to be inducted into the Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame for their service to Irish and international rugby. The duo will be honoured at the annual gala function at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin tomorrow on Tuesday night.

Killaloe native Wood played 58 Tests and in three Rugby World Cups in a career spanning nine years, before retiring after Ireland’s exit to France at the 2003 tournament. The former Harlequins and Munster star won the inaugural World Player of the Year award in 2001, previously played a part in the British and Irish Lions’ 2-1 series victory over South Africa in 1997 and, at the 1999 Rugby World Cup, claimed four tries against the USA Eagles to equal the record for a forward in a single RWC match.

Whether through scrummaging, tackling, carrying the ball from deep, hitting the line at pace or even kicking out of hand, Wood will forever remain a trailblazer in the position of hooker.

Ditto Neville, who has the unique distinction of appearing at men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in a variety of roles. The Limerick native, who won 70 caps, donned the green jersey at two Women’s Rugby World Cups in 2006 and 2010, refereed the final in 2017, before becoming the first woman to officiate at a men’s Rugby World Cup in 2023.

As a player, Neville captained Ireland during the 2009 Women’s Six Nations Championship, which included an inaugural victory over France, while in 2013 she won a Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam.