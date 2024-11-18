Ireland captain Caelan Doris on four-man shortlist for world player of the year

Ireland captain Caelan Doris is among four nominations for World Rugby men’s player of the year. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The 26-year-old number eight led Ireland to an away Test victory over world champions South Africa this summer and was also a key member of Ireland’s Six Nations title-winning team last season.

Doris would become the fourth Irishman to win the award if he triumphs after Keith Wood, Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier.

He is joined on the shortlist by three Springboks – former winner Pieter-Steph du Toit, lock Eben Etzebeth and wing Cheslin Kolbe.

England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, meanwhile, is among the nominations for men’s breakthrough player of the year, joining Ireland centre Jamie Osborne, South Africa back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and New Zealand flanker Wallace Sititi.

England’s current domination of the women’s game is underlined through full-back Ellie Kildunne and forward Alex Matthews being in contention for player of the year, with Red Roses flanker Maddie Feaunati and Ireland’s Erin King featuring in the breakthrough section.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Monaco on November 24th.