France end All Blacks’ winning run with thrilling Stade de France victory

France players celebrate at the final whistle after the victory over New Zealand at Stade de France. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Autumn Nations Series: France 30 New Zealand 29

France were their unpredictable selves as they beat New Zealand 30-29 in a superb, thrilling Test at Stade de France to end the All Blacks’ five-match winning streak on Saturday night.

Fabien Galthie’s side held firm in a nerve-racking finale to prevail with tries by Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent and Louis Bielle-Biarrey and 15 points from the perfect boot of Thomas Ramos.

Following back-to-back victories against Australia in the Rugby Championship, New Zealand had prevailed against Japan, England and Ireland recently and were looking to avenge their defeat against Les Bleus in last year’s World Cup opener.

Tries by Peter Lakai and Cam Roigard with points kicked by Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie, however, saw them fall just short for their third defeat in a row by France.

“I’m super proud of the squad, we wanted to do well against New Zealand. I think it’s great to succeed where the other nations of the northern hemisphere bit the dust,” said lock Boudehent.

“We knew we had the keys to turn the tables in this match and the whole team, even the newcomers, felt that,” captain Antoine Dupont said.

“There is nothing more exciting to live these final minutes, when you know your team-mate is not going to give up.”

Referring to last year’s 29-28 defeat against the Springboks which ended France’s hopes of winning the World Cup on home soil, Galthie said: “It was a special test for us. Winning by a single point reminds us of last year. One point is nothing but it can also mean a lot.”

“The scenario was awful at the beginning. But at half-time we found the solution, being better on the impact points. I’m very proud because we’ve now hosted them three times and we’ve beaten them three times [in a row].

“It gives us a lot of confidence. Even if they’re this formidable All Blacks side, they can be fragile, have weaknesses which we exploit pretty well when they come here.”

Captain Dupont, who was under immense pressure by the New Zealand defence, changed his approach, being more cautious but still ruthlessly clear sighted as France kept their composure.

France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's third try at Stade de France. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

“Winning against such a big team is a big confidence booster and lays the foundation for our squad. They came as a top team with top players at their peak,” the scrumhalf said.

France played some risky rugby in the opening stages and were punished by New Zealand, who kept the ball and tortured the home side, punishing a couple of avoidable mistakes to take a 14-3 lead.

As an embarrassing beating seemed on the cards, Les Bleus slowed the pace down, defended thoroughly and once again became the clinical side who started last year's World Cup as favourites, showing brilliance and composure when it mattered.

They are now unbeaten against the All Blacks since 2018, which marked the end of a woeful 14-defeat streak against the southern hemisphere side.

France opened the scoring with a 50-metre penalty by Ramos but New Zealand’s first counterattack was razor sharp and after Ardie Savea bulldozed through the French defence, Lakai dived over to put the visitors ahead shortly after coming on to replace Samipeni Finau, out with a possible concussion.

Roigard intercepted a risky pass by Gregory Alldritt to go and touch down, doubling the visitors’ tally with Barrett’s conversion.

France were then more cautious, more patient and it paid off nicely when Buros scored their first try after being set up by Ramos following a long spell of domination.

Barrett kicked a penalty to give New Zealand a seven-point half-time lead.

France levelled quickly in the second half through Boudehent after a powerful maul went over the line, and it was then their turn to score on a counterattack after some fine defending, with Bielle-Biarrey grabbing his team’s third try after collecting Ramos’s low kick.

McKenzie and Ramos traded penalties before France became careless again, conceding two soft penalties that allowed New Zealand to reduce the gap to a single point.

Another penalty trade kept the Stade de France crowd on their feet, but Les Bleus defended fiercely on the last possession to secure the win and hope for a perfect autumn series before hosting Argentina on Friday.

New Zealand will conclude their tour against Italy next Saturday.

