England’s losing streak continues with defeat to South Africa

Cheslin Kolbe gets away from England's Ollie Sleightholme to score South Africa's third try. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Autumn Nations Series: England 20 South Africa 29

England’s quest to resurrect their autumn by toppling South Africa ended in crushing disappointment as the world champions inflicted a fifth successive defeat on Steve Borthwick’s side.

After the high-octane thrills of a first half that produced five tries, the rivals settled into a nervy arm-wrestle that delivered the decisive moment when Cheslin Kolbe ran in the second of his two touchdowns in the 62nd minute.

It meant England trailed by nine points and while they controlled territory and possession in the closing stages, the green wall held firm to prop the Springboks to a 29-20 victory at Allianz Stadium.

Marcus Smith produced an attacking masterclass against the back-to-back world champions with his ingenuity matched by his determination to drive England onwards and he was their brightest hope of causing an upset.

READ MORE

But the Harlequins ringmaster’s influence waned as an enthralling contest tightened up and it was instead the home defence that came into sharp focus with weak tackles from Henry Slade and Ben Earl leading to Kolbe’s vital try.

The bad blood between the rivals born out of last year’s stormy World Cup semi-final were rarely visible on pulsating evening in London that has continued England’s autumn decline.

For the first time since 2018 they have lost five successive Tests with New Zealand and Australia also storming Twickenham this month. Only victory over Japan next Sunday will prevent an autumn whitewash.

Smith’s creativity has been a beacon for England this autumn and just four minutes in he carved South Africa open, shaping for a drop-goal but then darting left and sucking in the defence to find Slade whose sharp pass sent Ollie Sleightholme racing over.

England's Marcus Smith is tackled by South Africa's Siya Kolisi during the Autumn Nations Series match at Allianz Stadium. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

It was a blistering start from the hosts but they were soon unpicked by the brilliance of scrumhalf Grant Williams, who slipped between Ellis Genge and George Martin before gliding past Freddie Steward in an electric finish.

England were trading blows in a ferocious start only to be undone by a double charge down of kicks by the shaky Jack van Poortvliet and Smith, allowing Pieter-Steph du Toit to poach five points in the corner.

The Springboks’ third try was clinically executed by Manie Libbok as he picked out Kolbe with a pinpoint kick-pass and the live wire wing stepped inside a diving Steward to score.

Sam Underhill used his power and a cute running line to propel England back into contention after their forwards, with Martin as the spearhead, had bulldozed through the world champions.

Trailing 19-17, England continued to tear into the Springboks as the frantic pace continued and in Smith they had the game’s most influential player.

South Africa started the second half like a freight train with a Kurt-Lee Arendse try ruled out because of a forward pass, but the storm was weathered and it then became the hosts’ turn to be denied by a review, this time due to a neck roll by Maro Itoje.

Over went a Smith penalty to regain the lead but Handre Pollard, on for Libbok, replied with a monster shot at goal that fell on the crossbar and trickled over.

And South Africa were also the next to score in the 62nd minute when Damian de Allende barged through weak tackles from Slade and Earl to set-up a try for Kolbe with Pollard converting.

Unlike against New Zealand and Australia, England were unable to take the game to the wire as their challenge fell away.