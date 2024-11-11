Ireland v Argentina: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

Ireland's Craig Casey and Argentina's Facundo Cordero during the Autumn Nations Series game at the Aviva in November 2021. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

What’s happening?

Ireland welcome Felipe Contepomi’s Argentina for their second game of this season’s Autumn Nations Series.

When and where?

Friday, November 15th, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Kick off at 8.10pm.

How did it go last time around?

Ireland last played Argentina in November 2021 at the Aviva. Argentina opened the scoring with a third-minute try from Mateo Carreras, but that (along with the accompanying conversion) was the sum total of their impact on the scoreboard, Ireland winning the game emphatically 53-7.

We also beat them in November Internationals in 2017 and 2018. But lest we forget it was the Pumas who sent Ireland out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage in 2015.

Ireland players after the World Cup quarter-final loss to Argentina in 2015. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

How’s the form?

Ireland will be sore after their bruising 23-13 loss to New Zealand last Friday.

It’s not just the result that will bother them but the manner in which it came about. Mistakes and indiscipline ravaged Ireland’s game and their performance was a far cry from what we’ve come to expect under Andy Farrell.

And the Ireland head coach made his displeasure known. Speaking after the game, he said: “We didn’t manage to put our game out on the field. Obviously the opposition have a big say in that. But I thought we compounded too many errors and almost suppressed ourselves a little bit at times. The energy and the accuracy wasn’t what was needed to win a big Test match like that.”

So safe to say Ireland will want to remind the world, and themselves, of what they’re capable of by putting in a big performance against the Pumas.

[ Ireland intent on ‘bouncing back’ against improving ArgentinaOpens in new window ]

However, Argentina come into this game on the back of a 50-18 win over Italy on Saturday. While such a result against the Italians can hardly be used as a predictor of the game against Ireland it will have given the visiting side a shot of confidence. The Pumas have been impressive this year under head coach Felipe Contepomi, who Irish fans will likely remember from his time with Leinster, both as a player and later a backs coach.

Going into Friday’s game the loss to New Zealand has sent Ireland packing from first to third in the world rankings, while Argentina jumped from sixth to fifth after their win over Italy.

Have we any team news?

The teams for Friday’s game have yet to be announced, but we’ll update when they are released on Wednesday.

In an update on Monday Tom O’Toole was ruled out Ireland. The Ulster prop was forced off mere minutes after making his appearance from the bench against the All Blacks due to concussion. Tadhg Furlong, who missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, may be set for inclusion having trained with the squad on Monday.

Leinster's Thomas Clarkson during the URC game against Connacht in October. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Gerry Thornley reports Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson may also be waiting in the wings to make his international debut given the shortage in the position. With rotations at outhalf seemingly on Farrell’s mind, Ciarán Frawley could make his first Test start despite a lacklustre performance off the bench against the All Blacks.

Are tickets still available?

Unlike the game against New Zealand, tickets for this fixture did make it as far as general sale. However, they have since sold out.

Where can I watch?

Virgin Media One will show the game live, with their coverage getting under way at 7.30pm.

How are the conditions looking?

Friday is shaping up to be a nice day. Conditions are expected to be clear during the afternoon before the clouds creep in for the evening. It is set to stay dry, with maximum temperatures hovering around 10 degrees.