Ireland prop Tom O’Toole ruled out of Argentina game after head injury

Ulster prop Tom O’Toole, who came on for Finlay Bealham in the second half of Ireland’s 23-13 loss to New Zealand last Friday before suffering a head injury, has been ruled out for this Friday night’s game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

The 26-year-old who was on the pitch for just a matter of minutes before sustaining his concussion will go through the 12-day return-to-play protocols. If all goes well with his recovery he would be available for Ireland’s third game of the series against Fiji on November 23rd.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong may come into contention for the game against Argentina after missing the opening Autumn Nations Series game with a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old trained with the team in the Sport Ireland Campus at Blanchardstown on Monday morning.

Meanwhile Ireland’s Head of Athletic Performance, Aled Walters, said a few home truths were spoken in Irish camp after the under whelming performance against the All Blacks. With the Irish team for 11 only days following the departure of Jason Cowman, Walters said the players were candid and truthful in the aftermath.

“Yeah, it’s such a good group to reflect and to be honest, so home truths, definitely the case,” he said. “And no one shied away from it as well. I’ve probably heard more voices this week than I did in my first two weeks.

“It’s only natural that there’s a bit of hurt, there’s no anger. It’s a group that doesn’t seem to be used to losing all that much. It’s probably an environment that’s been immediately down in the dressingroom but as I understand Faz is pretty good at getting things back on track pretty quickly, and the coaches the same and the leaders as well.

“They were pretty good today.”

Walters added that Ireland coach Andy Farrell has already highlighted the areas that did not go well for Ireland.

“There’s a few clear things in Andy’s mind and the coaches’ mind,” said Walters. “The job is pretty quick, we came in yesterday, we got started and that was getting to understand what didn’t work. They’ve covered a few different areas but it’s pretty clear what we have to get right to function and be at our best on Friday night.”

Ireland face Argentina on Friday in Aviva Stadium at 8.10pm.