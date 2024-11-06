New Zealand make two changes for Ireland game with Damian McKenzie at outhalf

Damian McKenzie will start at outhalf for New Zealand in Friday night's game against Ireland. Photograph: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand head coach Scott Roberston has made two changes from the side that squeezed past England for Friday night’s game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium (8.10).

Outhalf Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor were both ruled out of the match after sustaining head injuries at Twickenham. Both failed Head Injury Assessments (HIAs) and are following the return to play protocols.

Damian McKenzie and Asafo Aumua, both of whom started on the bench against England, are promoted to the run-on team against Ireland. George Bell takes over as the replacement hooker while Stephen Perofeta inherits the 23 jersey that McKenzie wore in London.

Roberston said: “This is a highly anticipated match that promises to bring all the intensity and passion that we have come to expect from these two rugby-mad nations, both on and off the field.

“We are really pleased with how the squad has come through this week and our focus has turned quickly to this encounter post-England. We have trained well, and the players are fresh and ready to face a fierce challenge from the Ireland team.”

NEW ZEALAND (v Ireland): Will Jordan; Mark Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Tamaiti Williams, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax; Scott Barrett (capt), Tupou Vaa’i; Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: George Bell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Stephen Perofeta.