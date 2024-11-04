England vs New Zealand: Players tackling lower leading to more offloads and running

England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is tackled by New Zealand's Asafo Aumua during Saturday's Test match at Twickenham which was won by the All Blacks 22-24. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

New Zealand’s win over England at Twickenham was notable for many things.

High on the list was the requirement for players to get out of the way of opponents who were chasing kicks. This interpretation allowed the chasers to access the catchers in defence which ensured a contest for possession whereas previously players were allowed to hold their ground and avoid sanction, provided they didn’t move into the line of the chaser’s run. It looks like a good move and certainly one to watch as the autumn series develops.

However, most notable of all was the continued effort by players to tackle lower, with the game benefitting from the consequent offloads and more running. That is down to the admirable, persistent insistence of the elite panel of referees, and of Joel Jutge at World Rugby, to deliver deterrent straight red cards as necessary. It has been done despite continuous ridiculing of these decisions by many who should know better, particularly down south. More than any law trial, this will open up the game. While it’s taken far too long for many elite coaches to get on message, the penny just might be starting to drop.

There was just one tackle, by New Zealand’s Anton Lienert-Brown, which went astray. The resultant nasty clash of heads was eventually sent to the bunker — for me it was a yellow card offence.

If New Zealand are as ill-disciplined, and fumble as many passes, against Ireland then they will be there for the taking. I think they coughed up 12 points through their lack of discipline, between deliberate knock-ons and off-the-ball or late tackles. The third such tackle was the second on Marcus Smith. I would have thought three strikes and you’re out. But Australian referee Angus Gardner offered only the mildest rebuke, saying that another one might result in a higher sanction.

England avoided a few yellows of their own. Maro Itoje was involved when, twice in quick succession, they slowed down a dynamic New Zealand attack just 5m out. And Ben Earl got “penalty only” for a very dangerous no-arms tackle which targeted the knee/shin area. There’s certainly some consistency work to be done here by the referee cohort.

I’m not going to waste too much valuable space here, because I’ve said it before, but Gardner’s communication is over the top. He treated everybody as if they were his best mates, which was irritating. On the other hand, we saw a couple of explanations being relayed to the crowd. This can be useful, with the strong proviso that it does not become overused.

Dropped passes led to plenty of scrums, which were a real pain for Gardner. He did his level best and tried most things — resets, penalties, cajoling — but they were never sorted. And just when you think the throw-in to the scrum couldn’t get any worse, it does. The scrumhalf’s hands were holding the ball in the tunnel before he tossed it towards his backrow. The contest for possession is long gone.

The legality of New Zealand’s scrum drive needed closer attention, particularly on that loosehead side where Tamaiti Williams and Ofa Tuʻungafasi shared the role. Ireland will need clarity of interpretation before the first scrum is set. The scrum could prove a real bugbear for Ireland if the visiting props don’t behave.

For all the specialist groups World Rugby have in place, it’s an absolute crying shame that they are not studying the scrum and attempting to restore it to its original purpose. A great characteristic of the game is dying a slow death and there is no interest in reviving it. Instead, there are efforts to reduce them in number, such as not allowing another scrum from a scrum free-kick and the goal-line drop-out replacing the 5m scrum. The latter was supposed to reduce the number of pick-and-drives close to the goal line, but these continue ad nauseam.

Scrum penalties are too often very arguable and it’s impossible for referees to get these decisions consistently correct. Despite the law of unintended consequences, and there would be some, the time may be approaching to forbid kicks at goal from scrum penalties.

Ireland should also pose a few questions concerning the breakdown where New Zealand went beyond the ball too often. Twice, under intense defensive pressure, they sealed off the ball denying any access or contest by England. The Irish players will want to use their undoubted poaching skills and more prematch clarity here is important.

Roll on Friday evening, it’s got quite a different feel to it. Not so long ago we lived in hope when playing against the All Blacks; we should not even whisper it, but now we live in expectation.

Shiguro Konno, better known as Shiggy, with his impeccably well-spoken English, was chairman of Japanese rugby for more than 20 years. He invited and welcomed me warmly to his country, it was a great refereeing and personal experience. I’m sure that Munster will have given a true Irish welcome to Takehito Namekawa, who was in charge of their match against a New Zealand XV. It was an epic encounter and while some decisions may have perplexed both teams, the referee let them play, the best team won, he did nothing to affect the result, and 10 tries were scored. Oh, and the tackling was also good.

Whatever Namekawa-san’s career brings, this match, with its wonderful Thomond Park jam-packed house atmosphere, will be perhaps the greatest highlight. Well done.