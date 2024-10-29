Connacht captain Cian Prendergast signs new three-year deal

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at the province until at least 2028. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at the province until at least 2028. It is a further measure of the value Connacht place upon the backrow forward, who was made captain by Pete Wilkins ahead of this season at the age of 24.

A product of Newbridge College who played for the Ireland Under-20s, Prendergast was signed initially to the Connacht academy ahead of the 2020-21 season by Eric Elwood, days after Leinster told him they had no place for him.

Prendergast made his professional debut away to Edinburgh in October 2020, the first of 10 appearances that year. He signed his first pro contract the following season and cemented his place in the starting XV, starting in 20 of the club’s 24 matches that season. His performances also earned him a senior Irish debut against Fiji during the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, the first of three caps for his country so far.

An ever-present this season in a strong start to the season which has left Connacht fifth in the URC table after the first block of six games, Prendergast has already played 74 times for his province, all but eight of them from the start). Last week was named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series along with his uncapped brother Sam, the Leinster outhalf.

“I’m thrilled to be committing my future to Connacht for a further three years,” said Prendergast. “I’ve enjoyed every minute since arriving four years ago, and with the new stadium and HPC on the way there’s a very exciting future ahead. I can’t wait to play my part in that and represent the people of Connacht for at least another three seasons, and give them the success we believe is possible.”

Wilkins added: “Keeping Cian at Connacht for three more seasons is massive news for the club. He’s a natural leader who raises standards every day, on and off the field, and inspires those around him. His continual drive for self-improvement means that at just 24 the best years of his career are still ahead of him, so I’m delighted that he’ll be wearing the green of Connacht in that time.”