IRFU appoint former Ireland international Lynne Cantwell as head of women’s strategy

The IRFU has appointed Ireland women’s most capped player, Lynne Cantwell, as the new head of women’s strategy for Irish Rugby.

Cantwell, who was part of the Irish team which won the Grand Slam in 2013, earned 86 caps for Ireland.

Her appointment follows the IRFU’s Rugby in Ireland plan, launched earlier this year, aiming to accelerate the development of women’s rugby.

Cantwell will take up her role with the IRFU in January. She currently works as the women’s high performance manager for the South African Rugby Union (SARU) and will continue in her role there in a part-time advisory capacity to oversee the leadership transition.

“I am excited about joining the IRFU at a time when there is much commitment and optimism around the women’s game,” Cantwell said of her appointment.

“Having started my own rugby career through the club and domestic game in Ireland, I am passionate about the journey for women and girls taking up and playing the sport and ensuring they experience a pathway from bottom to top that enables them to reach their full potential.”

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said Cantwell’s appointment is a “huge step in our journey, and I believe a major statement of intent about our collective ambition for women’s rugby in Ireland”.

“Lynne’s leadership, both on and off the field, is exemplary and we are excited about the impact she will have in advancing Women’s Rugby across Ireland and internationally in the coming years.”