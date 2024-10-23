Joshua Brennan included in France squad for Autumn Series

Dublin-born Joshua Brennan, son of the Irish rugby international Trevor, has been called up to the France squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

The Toulouse secondrower is one of several new players called up by coach Fabien Galthie, as well as Tonga-born tighthead Tevita Tatafu, and Bordeaux Begles’ loose forwards Marko Gazzoti and Pierre Bochaton, and Toulouse centre Paul Costes also received a first summons to the squad.

Antoine Dupont returned to the French squad for the first time since last year’s World Cup after winning gold in the Olympics Sevens as 42 players were named by Galthie for the three November tests against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

The internationals are the first for France since a controversy-laden tour of Argentina in July, overshadowed by the arrest of two French players on rape charges, and the sending home, and subsequent lengthy suspension, of fullback Melvyn Jaminet for racist comments on social media.

READ MORE

France rested many key players for the trip to South America but are back to near full strength for the November internationals, save for yet another injury to outhalf Romain Ntamack after a calf tear in domestic league action two weeks and the sidelining of hooker Julien Marchand.

The 21-year-old Toulouse centre Paul Costes also received a first summons to the squad.

France take on Japan on November 9th, New Zealand on November 16th and Argentina on November 22nd, all at the Stade de France in Paris.

Squad:

Forwards: Gregory Aldritt, Uini Antonio (both Stade Rochelais), Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Pierre Bochaton (Bordeaux Begles), Paul Boudehent (Stade Rochelais), Joshua Brennan (Stade Toulousain), Georges-Henri Colombe (Stade Rochelais), Francois Cros, Thibaud Flament (both Stade Toulousain), Marko Gazzotti (Bordeaux Begles), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mickael Guillard (Lyon Olympique), Anthony Jelonch (Stade Toulousain), Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux Begles), Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou (both Stade Toulousain), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Alexandre Roumat (Stade Toulousain), Romain Taofifenua (Racing 92), Sebastien Taofifenua (Lyon Olympique), Tevita Tatafu (Aviron Bayonnais), Reda Wardi (Stade Rochelais)

Backs: Theo Attissogbe (Section Paloise), Leo Barre (Stade Francais), Leo Berdeu (Lyon Olympique), Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Romain Buros (both Bordeaux Begles), Paul Costes (Stade Toulousain), Jonathan Danty (Stade Rochelais), Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Antoine Frisch (Toulon), Emilien Gailleton (Section Paloise), Mathieu Jalibert (Bordeaux Begles), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Mathis Lebel (Stade Toulousain), Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud (all Bordeaux Begles), Thomas Ramos (Stade Toulousain), Gabin Villiere (Toulon).

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024