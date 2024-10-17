Wales scrumhalf Gareth Davies retires from international rugby

Wales scrumhalf Gareth Davies has announced his retirement from international rugby. The 34-year-old won 77 caps and scored 17 tries in a decade-long career for Wales.

Davies made his Wales debut in 2014 against South Africa and was selected to play in the Rugby World Cup the following year, where he scored five tries during the competition.

He was also part of the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam and the 2021 Championship-winning teams and competed in his Third World Cup in France last year.

In a statement on social media, Davies said: “I’ve decided that, after ten incredible years playing for Wales, I am retiring from international rugby. It was my childhood dream to represent my country and I have loved every moment in a Wales jersey.

“From winning my first cap on the summer tour back in 2014, to playing in three Rugby World Cups, winning a Six Nations championship and a Grand Slam ... it really has been special.

“Thank you to my family, my wife Katy, my friends and all the fans for their support over the past decade.

“It’s been an honour to represent Wales and with this exciting young group of players coming through I feel now is the right time for me to step away from international rugby.”

“I still have a lot to give to the game and I’m looking forward to the last few years of my club rugby career. Diolch.”

Wales head coach Warren Gatland added: “Gareth has been a great player for Wales over the last decade and he has always given everything in the red jersey.

“There have been some really memorable moments, like his tries against England in the World Cup in 2015 and against Australia in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. He and his family can be very proud of his international achievements.”