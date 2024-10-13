Ronnie Dawson: Icon of Irish and international rugby who captained his club, province, country and Lions

Lions captain Ronnie Dawson and All Blacks captain Wilson Whineray lead out their teams for their Test match in New Zealand in July 1959. Photograph: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ronnie Dawson, the former Lions, Ireland, Barbarians, Leinster and Wanderers hooker and a celebrated player and administrator, has died aged 92. He made a try-scoring debut for Ireland against Australia in 1958, the first of his 27 Irish caps, and was selected for the Lions in 1959.

He captained his club, province, country and the 1959 Lions on their tour of Australia (six matches), New Zealand (25 matches) and Canada (two matches). A keen supporter of the famed Barbarians team, he played 22 times for the club, and captained them on several occasions, including their historic win over South Africa in 1961, the Springboks’ only defeat of the tour.

He made the first of his 17 Lions appearances against Victoria, leading the Lions in six Test matches, a record only equalled by Martin Johnson. The 1959 Lions played a similar attacking brand of rugby pioneered by the 1950 tourists, running the ball at every opportunity. They scored 842 points in 33 matches, a record for a Lions team.

He was captain during the final test in Eden Park which the Lions won 6–9, and which remains the only victory home nations players have enjoyed in Eden Park with the exception of the victorious 1973 England team.

READ MORE

Dawson was unavailable to tour South Africa with the Lions in 1962 but was appointed assistant manager/coach of the 1968 Lions captained by Tom Kiernan. He became an Irish and Lions selector and was appointed as the first coach of Ireland in 1969.

He became president of Wanderers, Leinster and the IRFU and chaired the council of the IRB, the precursor to World Rugby, on which he served for 20 years (1974 to 1994).

He was a member of the first Rugby World Cup organising committee. He was presented with the IRB Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service in 2004.

[ Peter O’Mahony hoping to emulate Ronnie Dawson as a winner in AucklandOpens in new window ]

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said: “Ronnie Dawson was an iconic figure in Irish and international rugby whose impact transcended many eras. He made significant impressions as a player, coach, manager and administrator for Wanderers, Leinster, the Barbarians, the British & Irish Lions, World Rugby and Ireland.

“He was a quintessential leader and leaves a lasting legacy which will never be forgotten. We extend our sympathies to his daughters Sandra and Jackie, his son Nigel and a very wide circle of family and friends at this sad time.” He was predeceased by his wife Wendy.

To his family and friends, we extend our sincere condolences. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.