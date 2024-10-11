Josh Ioane and Joe Joyce return for Connacht’s trip to Belfast to take on Ulster

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins welcomes back outhalf Josh Ioane and secondrow Joe Joyce for Saturday night’s trip to Belfast to take on Ulster (8pm).

Both players have recovered from injury to come straight into the starting XV, while Seán O’Brien will make his first appearance of the season after being named at openside flanker.

The two other changes see number eight Paul Boyle and left wing Shayne Bolton come into the starting team after their appearances off the bench at the Scarlets last weekend.

Josh Murphy moves from the backrow to join Joyce at lock, with skipper Cian Prendergast moving to blindside flanker to accommodate Boyle.

The in-form Ben Murphy, the son of Ulster coach Richie, continues at scrumhalf, while Piers O’Conor shifts from the left wing to outside centre alongside Bundee Aki. Bolton takes his place on the left wing with Mack Hansen and Santiago Cordero making up the rest of a dynamic back three.

The coaching team have gone for a 6:2 split on the bench with Oisín Dowling, David O’Connor and Conor Oliver all expected to be called upon.

“An interpro trip to Belfast is always one of the great challenges in a URC season,” said Wilkins. “There were elements of last weekend’s game in Wales that were pleasing, but our overall performance will need to improve if we’re to earn a win tomorrow.

“History has shown this is often a one-score game so we must make sure we produce an 80-minute performance full of accuracy and intent.”

Ulster captain Nick Timoney will make his 150th appearance for the province at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night and will be joined in the backrow by Sean Reffell at blindside and David McCann at openside.

The halfback partnership this weekend sees John Cooney start alongside Aidan Morgan, who has two tries in his opening three matches for Ulster.

After scoring a superb individual try against the Bulls last weekend, Jacob Stockdale, starts on the left wing, with Werner Kok making his first start at Kingspan Stadium on the right wing.

Jude Postlethwaite returns to the team following an impressive Emerging Ireland tour, that saw him score a try against Western Force last weekend before being released to play for the province.

He starts at inside centre and is joined by Stewart Moore, who scored a try last weekend against the Bulls. Ethan McIlroy starts at fullback, completing the backfield.

Murphy opts for a 5:3 split on the bench, with James McCormick, Callum Reid, Corrie Barrett, Alan O’Connor and Marcus Rea providing the forward replacement options. Nathan Doak, Ben Carson and Mike Lowry provide the back options from the bench.

ULSTER: Ethan McIlroy; Werner Kok, Stewart Moore, Jude Postlethwaite, Jacob Stockdale; Aidan Morgan, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (capt), Kieran Treadwell; David McCann, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney;

Replacements: James McCormick, Callum Reid, Corrie Barrett, Alan O’Connor, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Ben Carson, Mike Lowry.

CONNACHT: Santiago Cordero; Mack Hansen, Piers O’Conor, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Joe Joyce, Josh Murphy; Cian Prendergast (capt), Seán O’Brien, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Temi Lasisi, Oisín Dowling, David O’Connor, Caolin Blade, Cathal Forde, Conor Oliver.