Connacht recover from vicious Sharks attack to bite back for bonus-point win

Connacht’s Cathal Forde breaks free to score a try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

URC Rd 2: Connacht 36 Sharks 30

Another high-scoring rollercoaster of a game kick-started a new season at the Dexcom Stadium as Connacht recovered from an unanswered 27-point second quarter salvo from the Sharks with a 26-point second-half charge of their own to the winning line.

The Sharks did salvage a deserving bonus point, while Connacht’s bonus point win has given them seven points from two games and rewarded their ambitious rugby with some early season momentum.

After flying out of the blocks, Connacht were overwhelmed by the Sharks’ typical amalgam of ferocious defensive line speed, fierce counter-rucking, big carrying and long-range kicking. They looked altogether more battle-hardened after their nine-game winning run to Currie Cup glory only a week ago before their travels took their toll.

Even so, Connacht will take a huge amount of self-belief from this important, early-season statement win, which will help dispel fears that the three-sided Dexcom may suffer as it is being redeveloped this season.

READ MORE

Their composure and four-try salvo in the second half was a reflection of their varied attack, with a critical couple of tries by Dave Heffernan from John Muldoon’s well-drilled catch-and-drives. The 6-2 bench split was vindicated as Cathal Forde slipped seamlessly into outhalf for the second half and all the forward replacements had a significant impact.

As important in their second-half comeback was a much improved defensive effort, epitomised by the late turnover penalties which Paul Boyle and Dylan Tierney-Martin earned to repel the Sharks.

On a lovely, still autumnal evening in Galway, with scarcely any wind, conditions could hardly have been better. The hoarding in front of the shell of the new stand where the Clan Terrace once was bore testimony to Connacht’s ambition. But the Sharks soon quelled home ardour, as the majority of the reduced capacity of 4,217 were accommodated on the side of the greyhound stadium rather than the Bohermore and College Road terracing behind either goal.

Still, there was a discernible optimism in the air after Connacht shared 10 tries and picked up two points in Thomond Park and they also flew out of the blocks promisingly. But by half-time they and the home crowd alike seemed palpably stunned as the ferocity of the Sharks’ defence turned the tide before Connacht were overwhelmed by the power game of centre Andre Esterhuizen and the long-range goalkicking of fullback Jordan Hendrikse. By half-time they trailed 27-7.

Jason Jenkins and Gerbrandt Grobler also demonstrated their familiarity with this country after serving time with Munster, and in the former’s case Leinster as well. Grobler dropped the initial kick-off but otherwise became an increasingly significant force in the game.

Forde and Piers O’Conor combined off the ensuing scrum for the latter to break clear before Connacht tapped a penalty into the corner. Heffernan hit Niall Murray and with the backs joining in the hooker was driven over for the opening score; Josh Ioane landing a fine conversion.

Sharks' Manu Tshituka is tackled by Shamus Hurley-Langton and Oisín Dowling of Connacht. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

With Santiago Cordero fielding high balls and sidestepping all comers, Connacht continued to probe with their high-risk, high-reward attack against the Sharks’ high-risk, high-reward fast-up defence.

But it was an indicator of the pain which the Sharks were increasingly applying that even when Mack Hansen floated a long pass to Shane Jennings on the edge and O’Conor made another strong carry, Connacht were soon being driven back from the ensuing recycles by flankers James Venter and Vincent Tshituka.

The Connacht halves were understandably taking to the air more before a marginal knock-on call and a penalty against Cian Prendergast when counter-rucking and going off his feet. The Sharks were rewarded for going to the corner when scrumhalf Bradley Davids passed straight and long to Esterhuizen, who powered through Ben Murphy and Ioane.

The latter’s restart also went out on the full and Hendrikse landed the ensuing scrum penalty from halfway.

From a goal-line restart, Esterhuizen struck again after the Sharks worked Eduan Keyter into space when he ploughed through O’Conor and Denis Buckley, and again Siya Masuku converted.

Hendrikse, who kicked the winning penalty from 60 metres with the last kick in last Saturday’s Currie Cup final, then landed a whopping 63-metre penalty after Conor Oliver was penalised for not retreating when Jennings kicked long. It was as if Galway had been transported to the high veld.

A rare Cordero knock-on was punished despite the Pumas fullback making a covering tackle on Keyter as Ben Murphy flapped the ball into touch. Dylan Richardson hit Grobler who muscled over and was awarded the try despite a review for what looked a crawl on his knees.

In any event, Masuku’s conversion left Connacht 20 points adrift.

Critically, the home side struck immediately upon the resumption. Forde moved in to outhalf after Ioane was replaced during the interval for an HIA and didn’t return, with David Hawkshaw slotting into inside centre. Within three minutes, Forde dropped the ball on to his left foot for Hansen to gather and supported on the inside for a try which he converted.

Oliver set a theme for the second half when winning a penalty in the jackal which was kicked to the corner. Heffernan hit David O’Connor with a shortened lineout and the backs joined in again before the fired-up hooker peeled off to the blindside to finish strongly.

Sharks' Jurenzo Julius is tackled by David Hawkshaw of Connacht. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Although Forde missed the conversion, belief now swelled in home ranks, all the more when Jennings picked off a long floated pass by replacement scrumhalf Tian Meyer to keep clear of Keyter in completing an 80-metre intercept try.

Astonishingly, it was a one-point game and despite Sam Illo having a finish over-ruled for a faint knock-in by Caolin Blade it was but a temporary stay of execution for the tiring Sharks as Tierney-Martin tapped close-range penalty before Oisín Dowling just reached the whitewash.

A Forde penalty sealed the deal although Masuku’s 45-metre penalty with the last kick earned the Sharks a losing bonus point which no one could begrudge them.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 4 mins: Heffernan try, Ioane con, 7-0; 22: Esterhuizen try, Masuku con, 7-7; 25: Hendrikse pen, 7-10; 29: Esterhuizen try, Masuku con, 7-17; 35: Hendrikse pen, 7-20; 38: Grobler try, Masuku con, 7-27; (half-time 7-27); 43: Forde try, con, 14-27; 51: Heffernan try 19-27; 55: Jennings try, Forde con, 26-27; 71: Dowling try, Forde con, 33-27; 79: Forde pen, 36-27; 80+1: Masuku pen, 36-30.

CONNACHT: Santiago Cordero; Mack Hansen, Piers O’Conor, Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, David O’Connor; Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast (capt).

Replacements: David Hawkshaw for Ioane (h-t); Peter Dooley for Buckley, Sam Illo for Bealham, Shamus Hurley-Langton for Oliver (all 56 mins); Dylan Tierney-Martin for Heffernan, Oisín Dowling for O’Connor (both 61); Caolin Blade for B Murphy (65); Paul Boyle for J Murphy (73).

SHARKS: Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Dylan Richardson, Ruan Dreyer; Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler; James Venter, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka.

Replacements: Corne Rahl for Jenkins, Tian Meyer for Davids (both 49 mins); Hanro Jacobs for Dreyer, Fez Mbatha for Richardson, Trevor Nyakane for Mchunu (all 61); Reniel Hugo for Grobler, Tinotenda Mavesere for Venter (both 73). Not used: Gurswin Wehr.

Referee: Federico Vedovelli (FIR).