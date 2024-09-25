IRFU stresses importance of reporting breast pain and injuries among female players

Dr Caithríona Yeomans, IRFU medical manager for the developmental game, said an IRFU investigation found that breast pain and injury often go unreported. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (Iris) research project, the only long-term injury surveillance system internationally in the women’s community game, has adapted its injury surveillance system to allow for the recording of female-specific injuries, such as breast injuries.

More than 25 per cent of the global rugby-playing population is female. According to official World Rugby statistics, the female playing population has grown by 7 per cent, to almost two million.

A study last year by the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport showed a high prevalence of breast injuries in female contact sports and that these injuries are mostly unreported although they “have a negative effect on athletic performance”.

“The IRFU and UL recently investigated the prevalence of breast pain and injury in women’s rugby to establish the extent of this potential issue,” said Dr Caithríona Yeomans of the IRFU. “On the basis of this, we developed guidelines on supportive clothing for female players. One of the key findings was that breast pain and injury occur but are often not reported, despite the potential impact on performance and participation.”

“So, Iris has now adapted their surveillance system to appropriately record breast pain and injury and increase awareness around the importance of reporting such issues. This research is particularly important in rugby, where current guidelines on supportive or protective clothing are designed around a male chest and are not specific to women.”

Part of the Iris research team is also Kilian Bibby, who is studying “club injury surveillance and incidence of breast injuries in the women’s game”.

In a post last year on a University of Limerick website Bibby said monitoring injuries to female rugby players and including the monitoring of breast injuries is of “high priority”.