England to appoint Joe El-Abd as defence coach as replacement for Felix Jones

Steve Borthwick is expected to appoint Joe El-Abd as England’s new defence coach following Felix Jones’s shock resignation amid a summer of upheaval.

El-Abd is employed as head coach at Oyonnax but has been offered the job by Borthwick and it is understood the Rugby Football Union is close to agreeing terms for his appointment. The hope is that the 44-year-old will be in position for England’s November Tests if his early release from the Pro D2 side can be agreed.

Paul Gustard, who held the position for the first two-and-a-half years of Eddie Jones’s tenure was also in the frame while Borthwick expressed an interest in the South African Norman Laker but El-Abd has emerged as the number one candidate. The former Bristol flanker is well known to Borthwick – they shared a flat while at Bath university – and that relationship is considered significant after two shock resignations this summer.

The RFU were taken by surprise when he informed the union of his intention to quit only eight months after starting the role and on the eve of the new season. Borthwick had already lost his head of strength and conditioning, Aled Walters, to Ireland and Jones’s resignation came amid claims of an “unstable working environment”.

El-Abd comes with a growing reputation, having finished his playing career at Oyonnax in 2014 before joining the coaching staff, initially as forwards coach. After a year he moved to Castres before returning to Oyonnax to take over as head coach in 2019. He has many admirers at the RFU and briefly served as defence coach for an England XV against the Barbarians in 2019 when Eddie Jones handed the reins to Jim Mallinder.

There can be no questioning, however, that the step up from France’s second division to the international arena is significant. It is said that he is committed to continuing the ultra-aggressive blitz defence system implemented by Jones but he is not yet of the same pedigree as the Irishman, who helped South Africa successfully defend their World Cup title last year. Borthwick will hope, however, that a close ally helps to restore a sense of stability.

Whether the RFU can successfully negotiate El-Abd’s release in time for the autumn internationals will determine whether Jones remains in position with England welcoming New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan to the Allianz Stadium in November. Last week Oyonnax made clear that they expected El-Abd to finish the season but the RFU has shown a willingness to pay compensation for the early release of coaches in the past – notably on two occasions for Borthwick. Jones’s next move is unclear but it would be no surprise if he were part of Andy Farrell’s coaching staff for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia next year.

This month Borthwick recruited Dan Tobin from Gloucester as a new strength and conditioning coach. The former Irish international sprinter has served as Gloucester’s head of performance for the past eight years but joins England as a replacement for Tom Tombleson, who also left the national set-up after a decade over the summer. - Guardian