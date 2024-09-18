Alex Kendellen to captain Emerging Ireland squad on tour to South Africa

Munster’s Alex Kendellen will captain the Emerging Ireland squad for the three-match tour to South Africa. Head coach Simon Easterby announced a 33-strong travelling party, spearheaded by two players, Leinster outhalf Sam Prendergast and Ulster secondrow/flanker Cormac Izuchukwu, who were part of the senior tour during the summer.
Neither was capped as Ireland drew the Test series 1-1 against the Springboks. Izuchukwu and Leinster number eight James Culhane were also part of the Emerging Ireland group that toured in 2022. Kendellen is a former Ireland Under-20 captain, as are Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy and Munster secondrow Evan O’Connell.
The majority of a young squad have played for the Irish 20s in recent years but there is a sprinkling of more experienced players. Connacht pair, South African-born wing/centre Shayne Bolton (24) and New Zealand-born backrow Sean Jansen (25), Leinster duo Tommy O’Brien (26) and Rob Russell (25) and Munster’s utility back Sean O’Brien (26) are representative of that cohort.
Easterby has named just two outhalves in Prendergast and last season’s Irish 20s pivot Ulster’s Jack Murphy (20) in the squad. Three scrumhalves, Cormac Foley, Matthew Devine and Ethan Coughlan travel, with the same number of hookers in McCarthy, Danny Sheahan and Stephen Smyth. Hugh Gavin and Ben O’Connor have also been rewarded for their exploits last season.
Emerging Ireland will face the Pumas in their campaign opener on Wednesday, October 2nd (3pm Irish time), before going head-to-head with Super Rugby outfit Western Force on Sunday, October 6th (12pm Irish time).
Easterby’s side will then conclude the Tour against defending Currie Cup champions the Cheetahs on Wednesday, October 9th (6pm Irish time) with all matches being played at Toyota Stadium.
Emerging Ireland
(Backs - 15): Shayne Bolton (Connacht), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon/Munster), Matthew Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Cormac Foley (Lansdowne/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht), Jack Murphy (Clontarf/Ulster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Munster), Ben O’Connor (UCC/Munster), Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster), Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster), Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster/Ireland Sevens).
(Forwards - 18): Jack Aungier (Lansdowne/Connacht), Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster), James Culhane (UCD/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Connacht), Sean Edogbo (UCC/Munster), Ronan Foxe (Garryowen/Munster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Sean Jansen (Connacht), Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster, capt), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster), Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian/Munster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution/Munster), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University/Ulster), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster), Alex Soroka (Clontarf/Leinster), Scott Wilson (QUB/Ulster).
