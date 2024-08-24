Women’s Interprovincials: Munster and Leinster prepare for final meeting with victories

Munster’s Chloe Pearse tries to hold off the tackle of Connacht's Faith Oviawe during the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship match at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship: Connacht 24 Munster 29

Munster and defending champions Leinster will face off in the Women’s Interprovincial Championship final next Saturday following their respective third-round victories over Connacht and Ulster on Saturday.

Whereas Munster – who defeated their forthcoming opponents on home soil last weekend – withstood a late rally from Connacht at the newly-revamped Dexcom Stadium in Galway to claim a 29-24 triumph, Leinster enjoyed a comprehensive 39-14 win against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. It is in Kingspan that Munster and the eastern province will renew acquaintances next weekend, when there will also be a third/fourth place playoff encounter between Ulster and Connacht.

Intent on maintaining their 100 per cent record in this year’s Interpros, Munster hit the ground running in their duel with Connacht as captain Chloe Pearse and the in-form Chisom Ugwueru both crossed the whitewash inside the opening six minutes.

Ugwueru’s fellow winger Alana McInerney had followed up a hat-trick in Munster’s first-round success over Ulster with another impressive five-pointer the last day out against Leinster and she increased her tally for the campaign by dotting down over the Connacht line on 26 minutes.

READ MORE

Hooker Beth Buttimer subsequently guaranteed a bonus point for Munster by claiming their fourth try of the game and while Connacht eventually responded with a stoppage-time try by industrious flanker Faith Oviawe, the home team were facing into a 22-5 interval deficit.

The outcome appeared to have been placed beyond doubt when the elusive McInerney got through for her second try on 57 minutes, but a determined Connacht refused to throw in the towel.

With a brace of tries from Orla Dixon supplementing a clinical five-pointer by Ireland co-captain Edel McMahon, the westerners were just five points adrift of their opponents by the time the final whistle sounded.

This final-quarter flourish will come as a confidence boost to Connacht ahead of their third/fourth showdown with Ulster in Belfast next weekend.

Ulster's Lauren Farrell McCabe and Lauren Patterson tackle Aoife Dalton of Leinster during the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The northern province were playing the second of three games on their home patch against Leinster on Saturday, but fell behind to an early converted try from fullback Robyn O’Connor. The ever-dependable Brittany Hogan got Ulster back on level terms with a similar score in the 21st minute, only for Leinster to reinforce their authority towards the end of the opening half.

Capitalising on initial approach work from Eimear Corri, lock Ruth Campbell made her way over for a try that was complemented by Jemma Farrell’s second bonus strike of the proceedings.

This offered Leinster a 14-7 lead at the interval and when Leah Tarpey and Aoife Wafer got over for additional tries on the resumption, the visitors had an extra bit of breathing space.

Even though the outstanding Hogan provided Ulster with some hope by bagging her second try of the game, Leinster turned on the style in the final quarter. Before Kelly Burke capped her senior debut for the province with a late five-pointer, Emma Tilly and player of the match Eimear Corri also found their way over the opposition whitewash to round off a ruthless display from Tania Rosser’s charges.