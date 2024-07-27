Antoine Dupont delivers gold for France as Fiji’s long Olympic unbeaten run ends

Antoine Dupont gets over to score his second try in the men's Sevens final against Fiji at the Stade de France. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Men’s Sevens Gold Medal Match: France 28 Fiji 7

France claimed their first gold medal of their own Olympics and first of any kind in men’s rugby Sevens when Antoine Dupont led them to a stunning 28-7 win over double-defending champions Fiji on an unforgettable night in the Stade de France on Saturday.

Fiji, winners of the gold in Rio and Tokyo, had won all 17 of their previous matches in the Olympics and went ahead through Joseva Talacolo.

The home fans exploded when Rayan Rebbadj, who scored twice in the semi-final win over South Africa earlier, dived between the posts to level the scores at half-time.

Superstar scrumhalf Dupont then came off the bench to set up Aaron Grandidier Nkanang and then barrelled over himself to make it 21-7.

The 67,000 crowd could barely control themselves as France then controlled the ball in the final minutes and almost took the roof off when Dupont crashed over in the final play of the match.

Earlier, South Africa beat six-man Australia 26-19 with a last-play try by Shaun Williams to take the bronze medal.