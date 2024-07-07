France suspend Melvyn Jaminet over social media post as minister calls for ‘zero tolerance of racism’

France and Toulon fullback Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended by the French Rugby Federation after a comment made in a video widely shared on social media. Photograph: Gaizka Iroz/AFP via Getty Images

France fullback Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended from the national team after posting a video on social media with a racist comment, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Top 14 club Toulon, was seen saying, "the first Arab I come across, I’ll throw him a headbutt," in a video that was widely shared recently.

The French team are currently playing in a summer tour in Argentina.

"FFR strongly condemns the remarks made by Melvyn Jaminet in a video recently posted on social networks. Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport," the FFR said in a statement.

"As a result, Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended with immediate effect and is leaving the France squad currently in Argentina."

The FFR added that an internal investigation is under way.

The decision was welcomed by French minister of sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who called for “zero tolerance of racism” in a post on X, formerly twitter.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024