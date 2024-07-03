Paul O’Connell says Ireland’s focus is internal ahead of South Africa Test

It is important not to become too fixated on the opposition. Paul O’Connell said as much when discussing the nuances in preparation and how Ireland have learned to internalise the focus to impose their quality ahead of Saturday’s first Test against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld.

“We have been a little bit specific about them, but it has been mainly about doing our stuff a little bit better across the board. Boys enjoy doing that, we enjoy focusing on ourselves. I think you have to focus on what the opposition are going to do, but by and large we focus on ourselves probably a little bit more than back in my playing days.

“I certainly enjoy it as a coach as well. I remember back in the day we used to focus an awful lot on the opposition teams, it can be a distraction. You’ve got to get what you’re doing right; we’ve been good at that in recent years and it’s important we continue with that.”

There is rarely a hidden element to the pivotal collision points and the Irish forwards’ coach has a particular expertise in two of them, the lineout and breakdown, both of which received an airing as he chatted following Irish training at the picturesque St Peter’s College.

South Africa caused Ireland problems out of touch in the first quarter of the World Cup pool match, a fact O’Connell acknowledged. “It’s always a big factor against them. They are an excellent set-piece side, they are an excellent lineout side, they always have been. They caught us out at the start of the game in the World Cup.

“It was pretty frustrating, disappointing but I was delighted with how the players managed their way through it and got through it. It will always be a challenge. Two of their lineout operators [Franco] Mostert and [Eben] Etzebeth are two of the best in the business. Etzebeth is very good at the front of the lineout. Mostert generally covers everything at the back of the lineout.”

On the battle at the breakdown, he suggested: “It’s gone back a little bit old school where teams are a lot more willing to risk putting numbers into the breakdown and creating a little bit of havoc. Teams have got very good at choosing their moments based on the position on the field, to go after certain breakdowns.

“They are very good at sensing a little bit of vulnerability, whether it is numbers, or someone with a bad body shape at a ruck. The decision making at a breakdown has almost become like the decision making that players have with ball in hand, [when] they are attacking.

“Any time you play South Africa, the breakdown is always a big challenge. Our boys really enjoy it as well, we have some excellent poachers, some excellent counter-ruckers, very good decision makers at the breakdown, it will be a big part of the game at the weekend.”

O’Connell confirmed that Ireland have no injury concerns, all 35 players trained. Irish head coach Andy Farrell will announce the Ireland team on Thursday afternoon.