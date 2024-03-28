Leinster bring back Ireland stars for top of the table clash with the Bulls

Cian Healy will win his 275th Leinster cap in the URC top of the table clash against the Bulls at the RDS on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Leinster welcome back a raft of Ireland internationals for Friday night’s top of the table URC clash against the Bulls at the RDS (7.35pm, TG4 and Premier Sports).

In all, 11 players that featured in Ireland’s defence of the Six Nations title will start the game, and another five are named among a strong replacements bench that includes Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Caelan Doris and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Scrumhalf Luke McGrath captains a side boasting over 1,500 combined Leinster appearances in the starting line-up.

Jordan Larmour starts the game at fullback, with Rob Russell and James Lowe named on the wings. Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne are partnered in the centre, with Harry Byrne joining McGrath in the halfbacks.

In the pack, Cian Healy will earn his 275th Leinster cap, moving within five appearances of Devin Toner’s record total of 280.

Healy is joined by Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa in the frontrow. Joe McCarthy and Ross Molony pack down in the secondrow, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan completing the pack.

The Bulls have made six changes to their matchday 23 from the 31-10 over the Dragons last weekend, with openside flanker Elrigh Louw returning to the starting line-up after a shoulder injury.

Bulls head coach Jake White says the match will be a great opportunity to test progress of his side.

“We have trained well and the guys who had niggles earlier in the week are all available except for Sebastien [de Klerk] who had a bit of a knock to his head last week,”

“I am told that this will be played out in front of a sold-out crowd which sends a good message to our team. It means that we are doing something right, it means that people want to see the Vodacom Bulls play and it means that we are able to draw crowds to games.

“It will be a big game. It is a one playing two and I am positively confident that all their big guns will be out as well.”

LEINSTER (v Bulls): Jordan Larmour; Rob Russell, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ala’alatoa; Ross Molony, Joe McCarthy; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne, Tadhg Furlong, Jason Jenkins, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Liam Turner.

BULLS: Willie Le Roux; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Devon Williams; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Akker van der Merwe, Wilco Louw; Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje (capt); Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee (capt).

Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, Mpilo Gumede, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, Harold Vorster.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).